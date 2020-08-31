App State enrollment reaches 20,023 students, meets UNC System Benchmarks
August 31, 2020
App State reached a total enrollment of 20,023 students this fall semester, Chancellor Sheri Everts announced in an email Aug. 28.
Fall 2020 census and Office of Admissions data showed this record-breaking enrollment number for App State’s return to campus and more. The data highlights a significant increase in underrepresented first-year students.
In fall 2019, Everts announced the university’s goal to reach an enrollment of 20,000 students by the fall 2020 semester.
“These promising statistics during extremely challenging times speak directly to the tremendous efforts of our faculty and staff to recruit, retain and graduate high caliber students,” Everts wrote.
The UNC System’s strategic plan benchmark includes system-level goals for student success, creating more diverse schools, affordability and other areas. Each institution has its own unique missions.
App State’s dashboard of goals prioritizes rural enrollment, increased low-income graduates, graduates from rural areas, reducing achievement gaps for low-income students, and critical workforce credentials for different fields.
App State met many of its goals, as shown in the graphic below:
Xanayra Marin-Lopez (she/her) is a sophomore journalism major and media studies minor from Clinton, NC.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter:...
The Appalachian welcomes comments on all stories published on theappalachianonline.com. Comments will not be censored as long as they do not violate our comment policy. A comment will violate theappalachinaonline.com policy if it contains: off-topic or inappropriate remarks using gender, race, class, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sexual preference or disabilities; personal attacks or threats against the writer or other commenters; derogatory terms, slurs or profanities that would not be appropriate for print publication; advertisements or other spam. Users who create a fake email and name will have their comment deleted. Comments are a space for thoughtful discussion of the content of the article and not a place for harassment or personal attacks. The Appalachian staff will try its best to be consistent when moderating comments. If you have questions regarding theappalachianonline.com comment policy please email [email protected] Policy effective date: March 3, 2020.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.