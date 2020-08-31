App State enrollment reaches 20,023 students, meets UNC System Benchmarks

App State reached a total enrollment of 20,023 students this fall semester, Chancellor Sheri Everts announced in an email Aug. 28.

Fall 2020 census and Office of Admissions data showed this record-breaking enrollment number for App State’s return to campus and more. The data highlights a significant increase in underrepresented first-year students.

In fall 2019, Everts announced the university’s goal to reach an enrollment of 20,000 students by the fall 2020 semester.

“These promising statistics during extremely challenging times speak directly to the tremendous efforts of our faculty and staff to recruit, retain and graduate high caliber students,” Everts wrote.

The UNC System’s strategic plan benchmark includes system-level goals for student success, creating more diverse schools, affordability and other areas. Each institution has its own unique missions.

App State’s dashboard of goals prioritizes rural enrollment, increased low-income graduates, graduates from rural areas, reducing achievement gaps for low-income students, and critical workforce credentials for different fields.

App State met many of its goals, as shown in the graphic below: