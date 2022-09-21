App State field hockey drops conference opener 2-1

Despite a late goal to cut its two goal deficit to one, App State field hockey fell 2-1 to Kent State in its Middle Atlantic Conference opener Sunday. The Mountaineers dropped to 3-3 on the season and 0-1 in conference play in their fourth-straight away game.

The match remained scoreless through three quarters before the Golden Flashes struck twice, building a 2-0 lead.

Graduate student midfielder Friederike Stegen scored the lone goal for the Mountaineers with three minutes remaining. Stegen, who was named to the All-MAC first team last season and is the program’s all time leader in assists, recorded her fifth goal of the season, tied for first in the conference. She also moved into a first place tie for most total points in the conference this season with 10.

App State tallied four shot attempts to Kent State’s 14, including only two shots on goal to the Golden Flashes eight. Senior goalkeeper Addie Clark recorded six saves in the game.

App State is facing conference rivals in four of its next six matches, including three at home. After dropping three matches in a row, the team holds the fourth best overall record in the conference.

The Mountaineers return to Boone this weekend for a pair of home matches, as they face conference rival Central Michigan Friday at 5 p.m. and Wake Forest Sunday at noon.