App State men’s basketball knocks out the Royals

Tess McNally and Parker Egeland
November 21, 2024
Sam Baechli
Forward CJ Huntley jumps to dunk against Queens on Nov. 19 at the Holmes Convocation Center. During the 2023-24 season, Huntley was named to the preseason All-Sun Belt third team.

App State pulled out a big win against the Queens Royals Tuesday night. The Mountaineers had a rocky start in the first half but eventually came back to take the victory, outscoring them 65-53.

 Graduate student guard Jackson Threadgill, junior guard Dior Conners, senior forward Jalil Beaubrun, redshirt senior guard Myles Tate and graduate student forward CJ Huntley were the faces composing the Black and Gold’s starting five. 

App State’s offense had a hard time scoring due to forward Malcolm Wilson. Wilson ended the night with 6 blocks. The starting five were quickly dismembered when Beaubrun left in the first three minutes.

 The first three and a half minutes were scoreless but that was quickly shattered by a strong slam dunk from Huntley with an assist from Tate. The Mountaineers and the Royals were tied 8-8 with 11:53 left in the first half. Beaubrun left the game at 9:12 left in the half due to his 3 fouls. 

Freshman forward Michael Marcus Jr. came into the game with three minutes left in the first half and immediately blocked his first shot.

As the first half was ending, the buzzer came down to just 1.6 seconds left and Tate took a risky step back three and pushed the lead for the Mountaineers. As the Black and Gold went into the second half they were up 31-24. 

Huntley blew open the beginning of the second half with a powerful shot from the arc only a minute in. Threadgill struggled to find his rhythm, remaining scoreless for the first 26 minutes of the game. However, he sparked a moment of offense with a jumper, earning his first two points of the game.

Marcus got his fourth personal foul causing junior guard Jamil Muttilib to take over. Freshman guard Jason Clarke Jr. came in at 8:32 left in the second half to give Tate a well-deserved break on the bench.

Senior forward Jalil Beaubrun shoots a free throw during the App State vs. Queens game on Nov. 19 at the Holmes Convocation Center. Prior to App State, Beaubrun averaged 6.2 points a game in two years at Stephen F. Austin State University. (Sam Baechli)

Beaubrun fouled later in the second half and got replaced with defensive powerhouse Marcus. In the second half with 4:30 left, the Royals started to give their bench playing time. 

Huntley exceeded his career-best points in a game, ultimately ending the night with 27. Tate and Huntley earned 46 of the total 65 points scored by the Mountaineers on Tuesday.

The Mountaineers did not shoot their best from the line, only making 16 out of 30 attempts putting their free throw percentage at 53.3%. From the arc, the Black and Gold shot 35.7%. 

“A really hard-fought one over a really good program,” head coach Dustin Kerns said. 

The Black and Gold hope to continue this momentum against William & Mary at home. This game will tip off at 1 p.m. on Sunday and can be live-streamed on ESPN+. 

Donate to The Appalachian
$6135
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Tess McNally
Tess McNally, Reporter
Tess McNally (she/her) is a junior journalism major from Waxhaw, North Carolina. This is her second year writing for The Appalachian.
Parker Egeland, Reporter
Parker Egeland is a sophomore digital journalism major from Charlotte, North Carolina.  This is his first year writing for the Appalachian.
Sam Baechli
Sam Baechli, Photojournalist
Sam Baechli (She/her) is a sophomore interior design major from Annapolis, M.D. This is her first year with The Appalachian.
