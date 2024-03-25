The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State produces 3 top 16 finishers at NCAA Championships

Clay Durban, Reporter
March 25, 2024
Junior+165-lb+Will+Miller+faces+off+against+a+Cornell+opponent+Feb.+18.
Max Sanborn
Junior 165-lb Will Miller faces off against a Cornell opponent Feb. 18.

App State wrestling traveled to the NCAA Championships this weekend in Kansas City, Missouri, proving themselves to be competitive at a national level.

Junior Tommy Askey started the tournament 3-1, and was one of the final 12 wrestlers remaining in the 157-pound bracket, making it to the “Blood Round.”

Askey’s run was highlighted by a 4-2 decision against No. 11 Brayton Lee from Indiana in the consolation bracket.

His tournament ended after a 9-4 loss against No. 8 Peyton Robb from Nebraska.

Redshirt senior Cody Bond in the 149-pound class and redshirt sophomore Ethan Oakley in the 133-pound class both finished in the top 16.

Bond went 2-2 in the tournament, eventually falling in a 8-7 decision against No. 26 Jaden Abas from Stanford.

Oakley also went 2-2, falling in a 6-0 decision to No. 13 Kurt Phipps from Bucknell.

Junior Will Miller in the 165-pound class won his first-round match against No. 17 Tyler Lillard from Indiana in a 5-0 decision before falling to two-time national champion Keegan O’Toole from Missouri by tech fall.

His tournament ultimately came to an end in the consolation bracket, losing a 9-8 decision against No. 31 Maxx Mayfield of Northwestern.

App State’s unlikely true freshman qualifier Thomas Brooker went 0-2, capping off a standout first season.

He fell in the first round to No. 32 Anthony D’Alesio of Long Island University by a 10-8 decision, and lost by fall to No. 30 Malachi DuVall in the consolation bracket.

The Mountaineers’ four wins in the first session set a new program record, eclipsing their three-win mark in 2022.

The NCAA Championships cap off a successful season for the Mountaineers where they won the SoCon Conference Championship as well as five individual conference titles with Oakley, Bond, Askey, Miller and Brooker each taking their respective weight classes.
About the Contributors
Clay Durban, Reporter
Clay Durban (he/him) is a junior digital journalism major from Asheville, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Max Sanborn, Photographer
Max Sanborn (he/him) is a sophomore Commercial Photography Major, from Indian trail, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.

