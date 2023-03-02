App State releases 2023 football schedule

App State football released its 2023 schedule featuring a Power Five rematch in Chapel Hill and a Tuesday home game.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 6-6 2022 season and will get a fresh start in 2023 with a new slate of games.

The season kicks off at Kidd Brewer Stadium Sept. 2 against Gardner-Webb. The two teams last faced off in 2018, where App State won 72-7.

After the home opener, the Mountaineers will travel to Chapel Hill Sept. 9 to take on North Carolina. Last season was a game to remember, as UNC narrowly won 63-61. This matchup will be the most anticipated non-conference game as the Tar Heels will have 2022 ACC Player of the Year, sophomore Drake Maye at quarterback. Maye had 353 pass yards and five total touchdowns in his last matchup against App State.

The Mountaineers travel back home Sept. 16 for Family Weekend against historic rival East Carolina. The two last faced off in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium in 2021, where App State won 33-19.

App State finishes its non-conference slate by traveling west to Wyoming Sept. 23. The Mountaineers played the Cowboys in 2015, and App State protected The Rock with a 31-13 victory.

The Sun Belt Conference schedule highlights include hosting Coastal Carolina Oct. 10 and Marshall Nov. 4. App State last hosted both teams in 2021, where both games came down to the wire with 31-30 and 30-27 victories for the Black and Gold. The Mountaineers welcome the Chanticleers for a unique Tuesday game, which is the only game App State won’t play on a Saturday.

Two other conference home games include a homecoming game against Southern Miss Oct. 28 and Senior Day against Georgia Southern Nov. 25.

The times and broadcasts for each game are yet to be determined.