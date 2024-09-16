App State sinks ECU’s ship in rivalry win

The game started just as the Clemson game did for the Mountaineers, a 65-yard touchdown pass from ECU quarterback Jake Garcia to wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. on the third play of the game.

App State’s first offensive drive started well but stalled out at about midfield and the Mountaineers were forced to punt.

ECU’s second possession had great plays made by both teams, and it showcased the fast tempo played by the Pirates’ offense. Sophomore linebacker Nate Johnson sacked Garcia, but the play was reviewed. It was determined that Johnson led with the crown of his helmet, resulting in a targeting penalty. Johnson was ejected from the game.

After the targeting penalty, App State’s defense was able to hold the Pirates to a field goal by ECU kicker Andrew Conrad. The Pirates led 10-0 about nine minutes into the first quarter.

Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar’s first two drives were going great. Aguilar was five for his first six passes for 76 yards but after an 18-yard completion to junior wide receiver Makai Jackson, App State went to a flea flicker. Aguilar’s pass was read well by defensive back Shavon Revel Jr., who returned the interception for a touchdown. The extra point was missed, but App State trailed 16-0 after just two offensive series.

The first quarter ended with the same score, but with App State driving. The series ended with the Mountaineers finding the end zone, a six-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Eli Wilson.

App State went for two, and the first try was unsuccessful, but a roughing the passer call on ECU gave the Mountaineers a second chance. A play-action pass to Wilson, who was wide open, found the Black and Gold down just one possession.

App State was able to force a three-and-out from ECU for the first time, getting the ball right back.

Using this newfound momentum, the Mountaineers were able to get back into the red zone on a 49-yard pass from Aguilar to fifth-year senior wide receiver Christan Horn, but once they were there they stalled out. Senior kicker Michael Hughes got the Mountaineers within five with his 28-yard field goal.

ECU’s next drive ended in another punt and the Mountaineer defense was holding up well. However, App State’s ensuing possession ended in a three-and out, giving the ball right back to the Pirates.

Garcia’s pass to wide receiver Chase Sowell was fumbled and it was knocked out by junior cornerback Ethan Johnson. The fumble was recovered by redshirt junior safety Jordan Favors, giving the Black and Gold their first takeaway of the game.

Aguilar’s pass was intercepted by defensive back Gavin Gibson, his second interception of the first half.

After another ECU punt, App State had just 56 seconds left to drive down the field. The Mountaineers were able to get into field goal range, and the attack ended with another field goal from Hughes. App State headed into the locker room trailing ECU 16-14.

In the first drive of the second half, App State was able to get to midfield before punting. During the punt, Favors was called for targeting and was ejected from the game. This was the second Mountaineer called for targeting in the game.

ECU was able to get into field goal range before settling for a 36-yard field goal attempt from Conrad. However, Conrad’s kick was wide left.

App State could not capitalize on the miss and punted yet again, and the good defensive play continued into ECU’s next possession.

The Mountaineers needed to get some offensive momentum, and they got it in a huge way with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Aguilar to Jackson with 41 seconds left in the third quarter. It was the first touchdown scored by either team since Wilson’s touchdown early in the second quarter.

The third quarter ended during ECU’s ensuing possession, but the drive itself was able to make it to field goal range, and the 43-yard attempt from Conrad was good this time. The score was 21-19 Mountaineers after the ECU possession was over with just less than 13 minutes left in regulation.

The next series from each team ended in punts, cutting the time down to just over seven minutes left.

A big 31-yard catch from redshirt senior Kaedin Robinson got the Mountaineers back to ECU’s side of the field. They went back to Robinson on the next play, and he got 20 yards on the catch, but fumbled the ball and turned it back over to the Pirates with about five minutes remaining.

Just three plays into the next ECU drive, Garcia’s pass was jumped by fifth-year senior cornerback Seth Robertson, and the Mountaineer defense came up with a huge play to take the ball right back.

On the ensuing third down for the Mountaineers, Aguilar’s pass bounced up into the air off an ECU defender’s chest and Jackson was able to make an unbelievable diving catch off the deflection for a first down.

A couple of runs from redshirt junior Anderson Castle put the Black and Gold in victory formation. A final score of 21-19, and the Mountaineers improved to 2-1 on the season.

Aguilar went 32 for 47 for a career high 424 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Castle led the team in rushing with 40 yards on 17 carries.

Two receivers were able to cross the 100 yard mark through the air. The leading receiver was Robinson, who caught seven passes for 129 yards. The other one was Horn, who hauled in five passes for a total of 108 yards.

App State had almost 200 more offensive yards than ECU, and the defense forced two turnovers from the Pirates.

Head coach Shawn Clark said after the game that “tonight showed that we are a very gritty football team.”

“Couldn’t have started off any worse than it did going down 16-0. We kept telling our team one play at a time, one moment at a time,” Clark said. “Just very proud of our football team, all three phases executed the game plan and it’s great to get a win here in East Carolina.”

App State looks to build on this win as conference play starts on a Thursday night battle between the Mountaineers and South Alabama. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be live on ESPN from Kidd Brewer Stadium.