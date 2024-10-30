The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
App State soccer drops penultimate game to Texas State

Parker Egeland, Reporter
October 29, 2024
Courtesy of App State Athletics
Goalie Sarah Wommack dives to block a goal during the App State vs. Texas State game on Oct. 27.

After the 4-1 win in the Mountaineers’ final road game of the season, App State soccer hosted Texas State for a Sunday afternoon game against the Bobcats. They lost the game 1-0.

Despite Texas State outshooting App State nine to one in the first half, both teams remained scoreless until halftime. Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Sarah Wommack made four first-half saves to keep the Black and Gold level.

With just over 10 minutes left in the game, Texas State found the back of the net. The goal was scored by Kaylie Smith and it was assisted by Mady Soumare. The game ended like that, a 1-0 win for the Bobcats.

App State took nine shots in the second half compared to Texas State’s six shots. Despite the Mountaineers’ 10 total shots, with only three being on target, they were shut out for the second time in conference play. 

Both Sun Belt teams that held the Black and Gold scoreless are atop their respective divisions.

In their final regular season game of the season, Old Dominion will travel to Boone to take on the Mountaineers. App State is square on points with the Monarchs at 15, and this will be a huge game for both teams to determine seeding in the Sun Belt tournament. The game will kick off on Thursday at 7 p.m. and can be streamed live on ESPN+.

Tags:
About the Contributor
Parker Egeland, Reporter
Parker Egeland is a sophomore digital journalism major from Charlotte, North Carolina.  This is his first year writing for the Appalachian.
