App State soccer records fourth win as season draws to a close

App State soccer recorded its fourth win of the season Friday evening with a 1-0 victory over Old Dominion at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.

The goal that put the Mountaineers ahead came late in the second half, the result of a free kick taken by sophomore defender Skyler Walk.

The first half saw measured play from both sides, with a majority of the action coming in the second half. This was evidenced in the nine shots recorded among both sides in the first half as opposed to the 15 collective shots seen in the second half. Additionally, just four total saves were seen in the first half as opposed to the eight saves in the second half.

The frustrating nature of the first 45 minutes was reflected in the rougher style of play — evidenced by the 11 combined fouls. As a result, the first half ended with no score from either side.

The second half saw the Mountaineers and Monarchs in a gridlock. Old Dominion was aggressive — deftly gaining and retaining possession, spending a great deal of time in App State’s defensive third.

This dribbling style of play from the Monarchs required the Mountaineers to be quick on their feet. The Black and Gold played defensively, focusing on fielding the persistent advance of their opponents.

However, App State made their opportunities count. When awarded a free kick, Walk spent no time sending the ball to the back of the net in the 68th minute. The goal was the result of a powerful cross into the top left corner from a shot taken just beyond the midfield.

The goal seemed to ignite the Mountaineers, seeing them play an aggressive press for the remaining minutes of the match. The last 23 minutes of play saw multiple well timed saves from senior goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston, who recorded her fifth shut out of the season. As such, the result held and the match ended with the Black and Gold up 1-0.

App State will play its next match at Southern Mississippi Thursday at 4 p.m.