Former App State defensive lineman Jabari Fletcher battles for position with an ECU offensive lineman Sept. 5, 2009.

East vs. West: The enduring rivalry between App State and East Carolina

Trash left visible to Mountaineers after football game

Trash left visible to Mountaineers after football game

Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar dances in the end zone after a touchdown Sept. 16.

5 takeaways from historic App State-ECU battle

Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown

Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown

OPINION: App State's grading scale is archaic

OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

September 22, 2023

September 20, 2023

September 20, 2023

September 20, 2023

September 20, 2023

September 20, 2023

App State soccer vs. Coastal Carolina ends in draw

Fran Murphy
September 22, 2023
Sophomore+defender+Shannon+Studer+works+around+a+Troy+player+Sept.+17.
Courtesy of Andy McLean, App State Athletics
Sophomore defender Shannon Studer works around a Troy player Sept. 17.

App State soccer finished its second game of conference play with a 1-1 draw against Coastal Carolina Wednesday in Conway, South Carolina. 

The Mountaineers commanded possession from the opening whistle, putting up a season-high 23 shots, while holding the Chanticleers to seven. 

App State’s offense generated opportunity after opportunity throughout the early stages of the match. A possession in the 23rd minute saw the Black and Gold put up two consecutive shots on goal, followed by a third attempt sailing over the left crossbar. The tide shifted as Coastal Carolina found the scoreboard first on a penalty kick in the 29th minute, which deflected off of App State graduate student goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston’s hands before ultimately finding the bottom right net. 

The Chanticleers generated a breakaway soon after, leading to Eagleston scooping up a shot on goal in the 37th minute. The save cemented Eagleston in App State history. She now holds sole possession of the most career saves in school history with 376. 

The save seemed to have added fuel to the Mountaineer defense. Coastal Carolina struggled to respond to the pressure applied by the Black and Gold as the turnovers piled up. The Chanticleers produced zero shots on goal in the second half, and Eagleston’s save acted as the only real scoring look throughout the match, outside of the lone penalty kick.

Coming down the stretch, App State found the game-tying goal off the foot of freshman forward Summer Bowman. Bowman notched her first career goal with a hooking shot around the defender, over the goalkeeper’s head and into the back of the net drawing the Mountaineers level at 1-1 with less than eight minutes remaining.

The final minute saw tempers flare as both teams received yellow cards, and the match was capped off with Coastal Carolina receiving a red card after the final whistle. Bowman’s late heroics proved to level the match and sent the Mountaineers to a record of 4-3-2.

The Black and Gold return to Boone Sunday for a match with James Madison at 3 p.m. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
