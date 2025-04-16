The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State softball drops 2 to ULM despite winning first game

Clay Durban, Sports Editor
April 16, 2025
Simon Jarman
Freshman catcher Leah Gore swings at a pitch against ULM on April 11.

App State softball hosted Louisiana-Monroe for a three-game series Friday through Sunday, dropping two games and losing the series.

The Mountaineers started out strong in the first game Friday, taking an 8-4 win.

In the first inning, App State busted the game wide open, driving 5 runs across the plate.  The first was a bases-loaded RBI-single by freshman first baseman Madison McIntyre.

Sophomore utility player Taylor Chumbley took advantage of this situation, blasting a grand slam over the left field wall.

“I had noticed previous at bats from other people that she was throwing inside pitches and I honestly thought the first pitch was going to be the inside pitch that I wanted, it was a rise ball,” Chumbley said. “Then after she threw me that second rise she threw me an off pitch and knew that when she got me to see away, she was going to try and get me in, so I knew exactly where that pitch was going to be.”

Sophomore infielder Macy Hamby sent a pitch over the left field wall in the second to extend the Mountaineers’ lead to 6.

In the next 2 innings, both teams’ pitchers locked down the offenses, allowing no runs.  

This changed in the fifth when a series of miscues by the App State defense allowed the Warhawks to score 2 runs in the same play and then another one batter later.

The Mountaineers responded at the bottom of the inning, with a RBI-triple by freshman outfielder Julia Girk and an RBI-bunt single by sophomore utility player Summer Simpson extending their lead to 8-3.

ULM scored 1 more run in the sixth, but junior pitcher Sophie Moshos closed out her complete game to seal the Mountaineers’ win.

Saturday the Black and Gold suffered a 13-2 run-rule loss in 5 innings.

The Warhawks got off to a fast start, driving in a run in the first to take an early lead.

They added 4 more in the fourth on an RBI-groundout and a 3-run homer to extend their lead to 5.

Sophomore infielder Grace Barrett drove in a run with an RBI-single, but a 5-run third inning from the Warhawks gave them a 10-1 lead and meant the game was firmly into run rule territory.

Simpson fired a solo shot to left center to close the lead to 8, but that proved to be the last run of the day for the Black and Gold.

ULM scored another 2 in the fourth and 1 in the fifth to take the win and even the series up.

Sunday, the Mountaineers and Warhawks engaged in a defensive struggle to end the series with the Warhawks ultimately coming out on top 3-2.

20250412_SJJ__IMG1412
Simon Jarman
Junior left-handed pitcher Sophie Moshos winds up against ULM’s outfielder Meagan Brown on April 11.

In the first, freshman left fielder Leah Gore swatted a solo shot to left center to give the Mountaineers an early lead.

Neither team scored in the second and third but in the fourth, ULM drove in 2 runs to take the lead 2-1.

The two teams once again went cold in the fifth and sixth with neither team able to generate much offense.

In the seventh, ULM tacked on another run with a sacrifice fly to extend their lead to 2.

The Mountaineers tacked on a run on a McIntyre single, but Chumbley grounded into a double play, stranding a runner and failing to tie it up, losing the game and the series. 

This series loss drops the Black and Gold to 17-23 overall and 7-8 in conference play.

The Mountaineers travel to Atlanta for a three-game series against Georgia State Thursday-Saturday.  Thursday’s first pitch is at 6 p.m. and all three games will be streamed on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$7400
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Clay Durban
Clay Durban, Sports Editor
Clay Durban (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$7400
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal