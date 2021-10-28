App+State+to+allow+chosen+name+on+AppCard

Students can change the name shown on their AppCard to one other than their legal name as of Oct. 27, according to an email from Interim Chief Diversity Officer Jamie Parson.

Information about how to make that change can be found on the university’s preferred first name initiative website, which includes a link to AppalNet, where students can update their preferred first name.

“Across campus, many of our students elect to use a first name other than their legal name, particularly those who are in the transgender, nonbinary and international communities,” Parsons wrote.

Students can update their AppCards at the Campus Services Express, located on the second floor of the bookstore.

App State will provide updated AppCards free of charge until Dec. 13, and other university sites will reflect any name changes beginning Jan. 10.

Last semester, SGA proposed a bill that would also allow students to change their preferred name on AppCards and other personal university-related information.

According to the email, the 2021 Preferred First Name Initiative Working Group put out recommendations for students over the summer, and another working group has been assembled to address updates for faculty and staff.

This decision came during October, which is LGBT History Month.

The email included links to resources explaining the importance of pronouns and inclusive language.

“To foster a welcoming and inclusive community, I encourage each of us to use the names of individuals as indicated in class lists or the university directory; strive in good faith not to repeat the error if a mistake on your part is drawn to your attention; and respect pronouns made known to you, by which a person self-identifies,” Parsons wrote.