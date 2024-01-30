The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

OPINION: App State needs to improve

OPINION: App State needs to improve

On Jan. 11, 2024, the original Mast General Store stands in Valle Crucis. The original store has been a trademark of this location and an important aspect of the community. Since its opening, this Mast store has offered shelter during storms, a wood stove to play games by, and $0.50 coffee. Photo by Emily Simpson.

Boone history: Mast General Store

Boone history: Mast General Store

The Kill-Chill facility opening in Boone will be built on two acres of county-owned land off Landfill Road, near the Watauga County Recycling Center.

'It's a true need': Local farm, Watauga County collaborate on Boone slaughter facility

Former App State guard Adrian Delph drives baseline against Georgia Southern Feb. 10, 2022. Delph averaged 17.7 points per game in his last season for the Mountaineers.

Mountaineer uniforms through the years

Mountaineer uniforms through the years

Men's basketball head coach Dustin Kerns calls out to his team in a game versus Georgia State Feb. 12, 2022.

Dustin Kerns adds to his App State legacy

Dustin Kerns adds to his App State legacy

January 29, 2024

January 29, 2024

January 29, 2024

January 28, 2024

January 28, 2024

January 28, 2024

App State Wellness introduces new Recovery Center

Thomas Turner, Reporter
January 29, 2024
Ashton Woodruff
On Friday, the App State Wellness Center hosts the opening of the Mountaineer Recovery Center Jan. 26, 2024. The newly repurposed room can be found in the Miles Annas Student Services Building, next to the on-campus post office.

The App State Wellness Center hosted an open house on Friday for their new lounge area dedicated to helping App State students address addiction in any form that it may take.

The new Mountaineer Recovery Center is in the Miles Annas Student Services Building, where students living with any sort of addiction can go to seek help.

“We understand that it can be hard for people suffering from addiction to seek help within these kinds of communities,” said counselor Ben Asma. “We hope that, if anything, this recovery center can spread awareness to those people that they aren’t alone.”

With preparations for the lounge starting during the Fall 2023 semester, the area is ready for student use. 

With several common areas, some private rooms for counseling and even a gaming room just left of the front desk, students from all walks of life are welcome to use the area in whatever way they see fit.

The addition of an addiction recovery center to App State’s Boone campus comes at a time when deaths from drug addiction are on the rise among North Carolina residents. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, “an average of nine North Carolinians died each day from a drug overdose” as of 2020.

Asma said App State Wellness hopes this new recovery center will help reduce that number among App State students.

The Mountaineer Recovery Center aims to address addictions of all kinds, regardless of how those addictions may appear.

The new Recovery Center space welcomes those who struggle with addiction of any kind and provides a safe space for counseling, play board games, studying and relaxing. The Wellness Center hosts many recreational activities as an alternative safe space substance free for all students, including last semester’s Drag Bingo at Legends. (Ashton Woodruff)

“We want people to understand that addiction is a lot more than people sometimes think,” said Jordan Kessler, another counselor responsible for putting together the new recovery center. “Addiction can take many forms, including gambling, shopping, or even pornography. Anyone who suffers from any kind of addiction is welcome here.”

Kessler outlined the process of engaging with the recovery center to make it accessible for all students. To start, all one needs to do is fill out an interest form in the lobby, consent to email communication and then a counselor can begin working to set up an appointment.

One aspect of the Mountaineer Recovery Center that both Asma and Kessler highlighted was their desire to form a community for those suffering from addiction using this new lounge.

“We really want this new lounge to serve as a place for connection for addiction survivors,” Asma said. “Once they’re connected to that community, they’ll know that community is there to walk the path of recovery with them.”

Students can find the Mountaineer Recovery Center in the student services building, just past the entrance to the App State Post Office. Once there, students can begin their journey to recovery with the support of an entire community to encourage them along the way.

About the Contributors
Thomas Turner, Reporter
Thomas Turner (He/Him/His) is a 19 year old junior at App State, majoring in journalism with a minor in English. This is his second semester working with The Appalachian.
Ashton Woodruff, Photo Editor
Ashton Woodruff (she/her) is a junior IDS Criminal Justice/Photojournalism major, and a Social Work minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.

