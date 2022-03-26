App State’s Adrian Delph declares for NBA draft with option to return

App State basketball’s Adrian Delph has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft March 21. Delph, senior guard, was given first team All-Sun Belt honors after averaging 17.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Black and Gold.

“I have made the decision to enter my name into the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining my eligibility to return to App State,” Delph said in a Twitter post Monday. “I want to thank my family, teammates, Coach Kerns, the entire staff, and App Nation for all the love and support I have received over the last four years.”

Delph maintains the option to return to Boone for his fifth year because of an extra year of eligibility granted to all NCAA athletes due to COVID-19.

Delph led the Mountaineers to a 19-15 overall record and a 12-6 conference record. This was the first time since 1997-2000 that the Black and Gold had three straight winning seasons.

“Adrian is a team guy and an App State guy,” said Dustin Kerns, head coach of App State basketball. “He’s a worker so he’s the kind of guy we want representing our program.”

Although App State was eliminated in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Tournament, it accepted an invite to The Basketball Classic, a 21-team postseason tournament. This marked the first time in program history the team made back-to-back postseason appearances.

The NBA draft is June 23 in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.