Multimedia reporter Hannah Byars covers the Appalachian Musical Theatre Club’s recent production of “The Addams Family.”

Hannah interviews director Megan Gilmore about developing the student-led production (1:22) and speaks to actress Ainsley Dawe (Morticia Addams) about her process of developing a character, balancing life with rehearsal and learning the difficult dances in the show (5:42).

Along the way, Hannah shares some of the storied history of The Addams Family in popular culture.