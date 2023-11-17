The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

Players, coaches and scouts meet in between drills at App States 2023 Football Pro Day inside the Sofield Family Practice Center March 30, 2023.

App State alum contributes donation towards athletics fund

OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

Signs in front of the university post office promote two out of the three elected council members.

Unofficial results of Boone municipal elections announced

Bank of America Stadium to host 2025 App State season opener

November 16, 2023

App Theatre goes over the rainbow for 85th birthday

November 16, 2023

App State looks to spoil Dukes’ undefeated season

November 16, 2023

OPINION: Where to give this season

November 16, 2023

Just Breathe, Episode 2

November 15, 2023

Rare tropical wonder blooms in App State Greenhouse

November 15, 2023

Bank of America Stadium to host 2025 App State season opener

Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
November 16, 2023
Becca Bridges
Former App State running back Cam Peoples takes it to the house against East Carolina Sept. 2, 2021. The Mountaineers will make their return to Bank of America Stadium in 2025.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Thursday UNC-Charlotte will host App State at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for the 2025 season opener. 

“We are thrilled to add this passionate regional rivalry to our upcoming slate of Duke’s Mayo Classic games,” said CSF Executive Director Danny Morrison. “We believe the atmosphere in the Queen City will be electric and both the Mountaineers and 49ers will be well represented.”

The Mountaineers now begin their 2025 season in an NFL stadium Aug. 28, 2025 on a Thursday, and host NC State at Kidd Brewer Stadium Sept. 6, 2025. The other currently scheduled non-conference game is against Toledo in Boone Sept. 20, 2025.

“We are thrilled to kick off the 2025 college football season in Bank of America Stadium against the Charlotte 49ers,” said App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin. “We have an incredible base of alumni and fans in the Charlotte area as evidenced by the crowd in our last Duke’s Mayo Classic appearance. These kinds of matchups are great for the state of North Carolina and great for college football. Thank you to Danny Morrison and the Charlotte Sports Foundation for this opportunity.”

App State is historically 3-0 against UNC-Charlotte, with their last matchup in 2020 as the Black and Gold won at home 35-20.

The last time the Black and Gold played at Bank of America Stadium was in 2021 against East Carolina, and the Mountaineers won 33-19. Former App State quarterback Chase Brice threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns and running back Cam Peoples rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns against the Pirates.

Ticket sales and the game time for the 2025 season opener will be announced at a later date. 
