Bank of America Stadium to host 2025 App State season opener

The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Thursday UNC-Charlotte will host App State at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for the 2025 season opener.

“We are thrilled to add this passionate regional rivalry to our upcoming slate of Duke’s Mayo Classic games,” said CSF Executive Director Danny Morrison. “We believe the atmosphere in the Queen City will be electric and both the Mountaineers and 49ers will be well represented.”

The Mountaineers now begin their 2025 season in an NFL stadium Aug. 28, 2025 on a Thursday, and host NC State at Kidd Brewer Stadium Sept. 6, 2025. The other currently scheduled non-conference game is against Toledo in Boone Sept. 20, 2025.

“We are thrilled to kick off the 2025 college football season in Bank of America Stadium against the Charlotte 49ers,” said App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin. “We have an incredible base of alumni and fans in the Charlotte area as evidenced by the crowd in our last Duke’s Mayo Classic appearance. These kinds of matchups are great for the state of North Carolina and great for college football. Thank you to Danny Morrison and the Charlotte Sports Foundation for this opportunity.”

App State is historically 3-0 against UNC-Charlotte, with their last matchup in 2020 as the Black and Gold won at home 35-20.

The last time the Black and Gold played at Bank of America Stadium was in 2021 against East Carolina, and the Mountaineers won 33-19. Former App State quarterback Chase Brice threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns and running back Cam Peoples rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns against the Pirates.

Ticket sales and the game time for the 2025 season opener will be announced at a later date.