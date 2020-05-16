Best of Boone 2020
May 16, 2020
Boone Town Council passes resolution asking North Carolina attorney general to investigate unfair and deceptive rental housing practices
CARES Act emergency grants available to App State students
May 16, 2020
16 App State subcontracted workers test positive for COVID-19
May 14, 2020
North Carolina senator steps down as intelligence committee chairman amid stock investigation
May 14, 2020
Blowing Rock Art and History Museum announces additions to its virtual engagement options
May 13, 2020
South Carolina allows dine-in services for restaurants
May 12, 2020
Grandfather Mountain reopens with limitations May 15
May 9, 2020
