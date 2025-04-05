Best of Boone 2025: Best of Lifestyle

Best Ski Mountain: Beech Mountain

By: Parker Egeland

About 45 minutes west of Boone, deep in the Appalachian Mountains, lies Beech Mountain Resort, which draws people to it year in and year out to visit the resort throughout the winter. The breathtaking views and electric atmosphere gave Beech the title of Best Ski Mountain for the third year in a row.

The resort first opened in 1967 and is located at an elevation of 5,506 feet. It features 17 different slopes for people of all ages to enjoy. The resort offers eight different chairlifts to keep the flow of guests steady and to prevent any congestion on the mountain.

Talia Freeman is the director of marketing and wrote about what separates it from other resorts in the area.

“Beech is a vibe. It’s a place where great terrain, a fun park and a family-friendly atmosphere all come together. Live music and après make it the perfect place to unwind, while our strong sense of community makes everyone feel like they belong,” Freeman wrote in an email. “Whether you’re here for the skiing, the culture or just a good time with friends, there’s something special about Beech Mountain that keeps people coming back.”

The slopes are open during the winter season and are for people of all skill levels. It offers multiple different lesson options to those who want to learn to ski or snowboard.

Freeman talked about what keeps people coming back to the resort.

“Beech Mountain is more than just a ski resort — it’s a community. Our culture, our connection with App State and our commitment to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment set us apart,” Freeman wrote.

Best Boutique: The Happy Place

By: Matt Howe

Whether it’s a house party, music festival or a relaxing day on Sanford Mall, The Happy Place has an array of merchandise perfect for any occasion that encompasses their smiley face brand. From clothing to decor to trinkets, The Happy Place has it all and is the winner of Best Local Boutique for Best of Boone.

Owner Krista Kull said The Happy Place coined its name in Boone 13 years ago. The store was originally called Indo until it was bought and became the King Street boutique it is today.

With a mission to promote happiness, the boutique features a broad selection of colorful styles and designs. On their Facebook page, The Happy Place uses hashtags such as #hippiestyle, #60sfashion and #70sfashion to advertise their primary style.

Kull said upcoming events revolve around summer fashion as Boone’s tourism season approaches. The latest styles found at The Happy Place bring in a selection of summer dresses and festival-wear, including pashmina scarves and sunglasses.

“We’re the go-to place for that,” Kull said. “We have all the rock-and-roll T-shirts and Grateful Dead T-shirts.”

During Hurricane Helene, King Street flooded, affecting many of the stores along it. The Happy Place faced water damage, but “luckily had no merchandise damaged.” The store, along with others, missed “leaf season,” an important time for local businesses as tourists come to Boone to see the fall foliage.

“But we’re back,” Kull said. “People are coming to support Boone.”

Kull said between staff and customers, The Happy Place is a family.

Best Thrift: Anna Banana’s

By: Fran Murphy

From the unique variety of clothing you see displayed on cheerful window mannequins to the lively environment created by its employees, Anna Banana’s is the go-to thrift store for good times and good shopping.

As Best of Boone categories have evolved over the years from Best Consignment and Best Secondhand Shopping, Anna Banana’s has been voted Best Thrift for the 11th consecutive time.

“A big part of our mission is to really love on people and have a good time and make people’s day,” said Anna Roseman, owner of Anna Banana’s since its establishment in 2010.

When you walk into the Boone Mini Mall on King Street, you can immediately hear the sound of upbeat music coming from the lively thrift store to your right.

“We’re club banana,” Roseman said. “I want people to come in here and dance and kind of lose themselves in the outside world for a little bit.”

The front of the store is based on modern second-hand apparel and is solely based on what customers or sellers bring in.

The back of the store is curated more on the vintage side, selling classic apparel such as Tupac Poetic Justice hoodies. During Hurricane Helene recovery, the back of the store was designated as a free store for those who lost clothes due to the hurricane.

The store has certain trends that it will periodically lean toward. With warm weather upon us, festival wear is a big attraction.

The store makes sure to match the vibe of whatever is going on from day to day. On St. Patrick’s Day, employees could be seen dressed in green, and shamrocks were on display throughout the shop. The store has also been known to dress up an employee in a banana suit for them to dance outside on rainy days as a way of brightening the mood.

Best Place to Work as a Local Alum: App State

By Dylan Shepherd

The hustle and bustle of life on App State’s campus is a major draw for students looking to get a job during their time enrolled at the university and after they get their degree.

Along with the vast number of job opportunities available post-graduation such as housing assistants, librarians and even professors, App State provides a friendly atmosphere and plenty of chances to connect with wonderful people out and about on a regular basis.

Boone has voted App State as the Best Place to Work as a Local Alum, with plenty of students returning to work on campus and

staying in Boone after they graduate, or what is commonly known as “Booneranging.”

“I love it here; I love Boone,” said Colson Smith, the assistant director of game operations for App State Athletics.

Smith graduated from App State in 2022 with a degree in communications with a concentration in public relations.

Smith credited the connections he built as a student intern for three years in addition to relationships he made with App State students, staff and alumni in helping him land a full-time job on campus after graduating.

Smith said he often finds alumni working around campus. The people, welcoming environment and large amounts of resources available to App State graduates continue to reel them back into Boone as they build their professional careers.

“This place has given a lot to me, and I want to help give back to it. Not just the athletic department, but the university itself,” Smith said. “I’ve seen myself grow a lot since I started here in 2019, and I think I see a path for myself to continue to grow here as well.”

Best Place to Work as a Student: Howard Station

By: Trey Blake

Getting a job in college can be challenging, but it is a must for students who need to either pay their way through college or want some extra cash on the side. With over 150 businesses in the downtown area alone, Howard Station differentiates itself from others with a flexible schedule and a quick walk from campus.

Winner of the inaugural Best Place to Work as a Student award, Howard Station finds itself being one of the most successful places for students new and old to find a place to work. Not only boasting slow-cooked barbecue and numerous appetizers, Howard Station is also known for its homey feel and great environment.

“The interview process was super welcoming and very relaxed,” senior psychology major Daniel Huggins said. “They brought the whole team out and I got the chance to chat and make some early relationships right then and there. The other places that I applied to didn’t really reach out to me the same way that Howard Station did. Just the way Howard Station wanted to get to know me was super nice.”

Walking into Howard Station, it’s evident the people working there are a family. Helping each other out at a table or chatting it up behind the bar with a customer, the employees love working with and being around one another, Huggins said.

“The whole team is really good at helping you out, whether that’s picking up shifts or just whatever you need,” Huggins said. “Something will always come up last minute, so being able to send a text and get the help I need is really beneficial.”

Being a quick walk from campus at 268 Howard St. and having a team-oriented focus, it’s clear why Howard Station is the winner for Best Place to Work as a Student.

Best Date Spot: CoBo Sushi Bistro and Bar

By: Tess McNally

Subtle cafe music plays and the smell of fresh sushi wafts through the air as you are greeted. The dim light reflects off the table as you cozy up in a leather booth and are greeted by a waiter. The atmosphere enhances any experience at CoBo Sushi Bistro and Bar.

Authentic sushi can be rare in Boone, however, owner Joseph Miller brought high-end cuisine to life.

CoBo is a first-time winner for Best Date Spot in Boone. Former bartender and server Jamey Meeker worked at CoBo with his now fiancee for many years.

“It portals you to somewhere else when you’re in that environment,” Meeker said.

Table settings are placed intimately, though customers can also enjoy the hustle and bustle of the bar.

“It’s warm, inviting and classy,” Meeker said.

CoBo gives you the pleasure of enjoying fine dining with experienced staff while providing reasonable prices to customers.

The original and unique rolls are what draw in a crowd, including their non-seafood options. Ingredients are all sourced from a higher level than what the industry typically provides. Aside from their specialty rolls, the restaurant also offers secret menu items.

In addition to classic sushi rolls, you can also find the Yosef roll and the Appalachian roll, both inspired by fan favorites.

CoBo encourages everyone to come and stop by for some authentic Japanese sushi and enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

“They deserve every bit of this,” Meeker said.

Best Local Annual Event: Boonerang

By: Omar Alvarez Valencia

In the lull of summer, the town of Boone comes back to life with Boonerang. This annual music and arts festival gathers hundreds in the heat of June, filling the air with the sounds of performers and aromas of local vendors.

The festival was voted Best Local Annual Event in this year’s Best of Boone, which is the first time this voting category has appeared.

“Boonerang is unique because it is Boone-centric, with our bands, vending artists, food and drink, and nonprofit partners having a connection to Boone,” wrote Mark Freed, director of cultural resources for the Town of Boone.

The festival’s community-driven spirit keeps visitors returning year after year.

“People keep coming back because of the community-homecoming-feel of the festival, with lots of friend-and-family reunions,” Freed wrote.

Whether it’s the kids’ zone, the silent disco or the large array of musical genres, Boonerang offers experiences for all tastes and ages.

The free downtown street festival happening June 19-22 makes Boonerang accessible to everyone and allows attendees to come and go freely and join the festivities without financial strain.

This year, Boonerang continues to engage with the community by debuting some new features. Freed wrote that some of the “most exciting new elements for this year include a Battle of the Bands program, featuring four Battles in the months leading up to the festival, with the winner of each Battle performing on the Friday of festival weekend.”

At this year’s event, spectators can expect to hear tunes of jazz, rock, folk and more.

Additionally, Boonerang will now incorporate an international celebration on Sunday, June 22, where people can enjoy live music, a Parade of Nations and dance performances embracing Boone’s rich cultural diversity.

Through its cheerful and dynamic programming and commitment to community values, it’s clear why Boonerang was voted 2025’s Best Local Annual Event.

Best Local Nonprofit: FARM Cafe

By: Ashton Ahart

The gentle strumming of an acoustic guitar paired with homey aromas greets those entering FARM Cafe. For the first time in Best of Boone history, FARM Cafe has won Best Local Nonprofit.

FARM stands for Feed All Regardless of Means, and it ensures anyone who walks through the cafe’s doors is given a meal. With a donation-based system and a volunteer staff, this nonprofit works to create a safe space where people can enjoy hearty food provided by local farmers.

“Anyone that comes through our doors can enjoy a meal at a cost they can personally afford,” said Elena Dalton, the executive director of FARM Cafe. “They can either donate a little, they can donate the suggested amount, which is $12, or they can volunteer their time in exchange for a meal.”

There are a variety of programs the cafe is a part of, the main one being its pay-what-you-can system. They have a food equity and education program, work with local farmers to provide the cafe with ingredients and offer extensive outreach meals with partner agencies across Watauga County, Dalton said.

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up online and anyone can volunteer in exchange for a meal. Volunteer Steve Marks said “the combination of community, acceptance and delicious food all rolled up together” is what makes the FARM Cafe environment worth volunteering for.

Marks also talked about the importance of the student population in accordance with FARM Cafe.

“The support of the students is paramount to the success of this place,” he said.

The FARM Cafe is located just a short walk from campus at 617 W. King St.

Best Local Gym: Watauga Community Recreation Center

By: Max Schwanz

A regular gym would have workout equipment and maybe a pool. However, the best gym would — and does — offer these amenities and childcare, youth and adult athletics, senior programs, day camps and Special Olympics.

The Watauga Community Recreation Center was voted Best Local Gym for Best of Boone.

Located at 231 Complex Drive, the rec center has served the community since 2021. It has four indoor basketball courts, two indoor swimming pools, weight rooms, workout facilities and enough parking spots to accommodate members.

It offers a variety of membership plans to fit any budget. Many students, like junior marketing major Jaden Medlock, prefer the rec center to the on-campus gyms.

“The gym is a great price and a family environment,” Medlock said.

The gym offers over 50 programs per week, such as pilates, spin classes and self-defense classes. They also offer personal training, swim lessons and equipment such as bench presses, dumbbells and cable machines.

Best Piercing: Elevated Body Art

By: Adam Persico

With math rock playing at a reasonable volume and a staff covered head-to-toe in body modifications, Elevated Body Art has the atmosphere of a space curated for the comfort of patrons looking to get either their first or thirtieth piercing.

This year marks the first time Elevated was voted as Best Piercing in Best of Boone, but co-owner and manager Donnie Lee does not need to see the accolades to understand their place in the community.

“We felt it before anyone even said anything, because our clients love us and we love them,” Lee said.

That energy is palpable throughout the studio, as each piercer is ecstatic to discuss their work and the value they gain from it. One piercer, Jake Campbell, on Instagram as @howbaddoesithurt, earnestly spoke about his craft.

“I would honestly do this for free,” Campbell said. “Piercing people is dope, being able to make somebody feel more comfortable in their own skin is dope.”

Even if you are not a seasoned veteran of the body modification game, the team at Elevated does its best to make newcomers feel safe through things like one-on-one rooms where a client can feel comfortable, away from the prying eyes of the public who pass by the massive windows in the front of the studio that look out to King Street.

“They’re doing the real work,” Lee said, referencing his employees.

Elevated Body Art is located down the street from campus at 740 W. King St.

Best Haircut: Canvas Beauty Bar

By: Abby Buckner

It began with a sketch on a napkin and two Boone stylists with a vision to create something more than just a salon. Now, Canvas Beauty Bar, voted this year’s Best Haircut, is a four-time Best of Boone winner, where vibrant plants and cozy corners set the stage for fresh, customized beauty services.

With a strong commitment to education and growth, this full-service salon empowers both experienced stylists and those just starting, making every cut a learning opportunity.

“We have a commitment to growth, watching people grow and providing them a space where they can succeed in a progressive way,” Co-owner Heather Rogers said. “The structure for growth is there and we have worked really hard to do that.”

Add in the infectious energy of Coco — the shop dog — and you have a space where creativity thrives, community grows and beauty is redefined.

“We’re not just for college students. We’re not just for locals. We’re not just for people who are here seasonally,” Co-owner Miah Zimmerman said. “We really want anybody to feel comfortable walking in the doors.”

The locally-owned salon provides a variety of hair services including cuts, colors, styling, extensions and hair treatments, as well as permanent jewelry and aesthetic services. The services vary in pricing depending on the stylist, with each professional’s areas of expertise listed on their website.

Canvas Beauty Bar is an appointment-only establishment located at 181 Meadowview Drive.

Best Auto Garage: SRS Tire and Auto

By: Clay Durban

In a small, unassuming building on the side of the NC Highway 105 Extension, racing pictures and memorabilia line the lobby walls and the smell of oil and gasoline permeates the air.

In the garage below, mechanics move between the cars and their toolboxes, showcasing skill and knowledge of their craft that has given the

shop the reputation that won it Best Auto Garage this year.

SRS Tire and Auto opened in 2019 as a shop meant to work on race cars, but Owner and Shop Foreman Jeffrey Seldomridge realized fixing regular vehicles would be their pathway to success.

“We never thought we were contenders being a new business,” Seldomridge said.

He and the rest of the staff — many of whom are longtime Boone residents — were thrilled at the news.

“It’s super exciting that the community voted for us,” Seldomridge said.

The shop performs many services, which are categorized under auto repairs and performance upgrades on their website.

On the repair front, they can service and repair suspension and steering systems, engine and powertrain systems, chassis electrical and CAN BUS systems. They also service electric vehicles like Rivians and Teslas.

In terms of performance upgrades, the shop offers classic vehicle restoration, classic restomod, European exotic performance and repair, as well as domestic and imported modifications.

All of these things are backed up by an Automotive Service Excellence certification.

Whether you’re a classic car enthusiast or just need your car serviced, SRS Tire and Auto is the place for you.

Best Rental Company: The Winkler Organization

By: Madalyn Edwards

After a long, busy day on campus, students pack up their belongings and begin to make the walk back to their own space. For many off-campus students, their home away from home is managed by the Winkler Organization, this year’s winner for Best Rental Company.

The Winkler Organization boasts 24 properties, offering a range of housing options. Winkler also manages several commercial spaces, housing over 30 businesses and restaurants.

Tiffany Leonard is the leasing and marketing director for Winkler. She said the rental company, which has been in business for over 30 years, focuses on customer service and trying to give tenants a “home away from home.”

Leonard said many residential properties are within walking distance to campus, making location a primary focus of the organization.

Leonard said the ages of the rental properties vary, creating a range of rental rates that fit a variety of budgets.

“So just because it’s an older property doesn’t mean it’s run down,” she said.

One benefit of choosing Winkler is the Winkler Perks program, which provides discounts to tenants. Leonard said around 16 businesses opt into the program, such as Stick Boy Bread Co., Booneshine and Mellow Mushroom.

Another perk for tenants is priority leasing options. Tenants wishing to transfer to a different Winkler property are given priority over new applicants, Leonard said.

One new Winkler property is The 1850 Residences and The 1850 Hotel, located on King Street. The building provides student housing and a boutique hotel, which have separate entrances. The student residence portion features 36 bedrooms and the hotel has 20 rooms and will soon have a restaurant inside.

When it comes to tenants, Leonard said it’s important to her that students have a positive experience and are able to feel good about the space they are living in.

“We love our tenants,” she said. “The biggest thing is giving them a good experience.”