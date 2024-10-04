Board of Elections shares operations updates after Hurricane Helene

The Watauga County Board of Elections gave an update Thursday morning about election operations in the county after the impact of Hurricane Helene.

“Though the hurricane has caused significant disruptions, our election staff and the bipartisan Board are determined to ensure every eligible Watauga County voter can vote in this cycle,” Matt Snyder, Watauga County director of elections, wrote in a press release.

A few updates in the press release include:

Election staff returned to the Watauga County courthouse Sept. 30 and are available to meet by appointment or over the phone. Their phone number is 828-265-8061.

Vote tabulators and laptops used for elections are not damaged.

Staff continue to process requests for absentee ballots and registrations.

Election staff continue to monitor voting sites for their availability and use. Staff are also monitoring availability of election officials.

Staff are still receiving and sending absentee ballots and electronic ballots for military and overseas voters.

The board is meeting Thursday Oct. 3 to approve absentee by mail ballots already submitted.

Election staff will begin training election officials Oct. 8.

Snyder said he is particularly concerned about the viability of Beech Mountain, the Western Watauga Community Center, Meat Camp and Elk precincts.

“A lot of those have emergency operations going out of there,” Snyder said.

Snyder said the elections office will be open to the public next week. Voters can come in at any time and register to vote.

The deadline to register to vote is 5 p.m. on Oct. 11. Snyder said voters can stay registered at their current Watauga County address even if they are temporarily displaced.

“Just because they’re displaced, it doesn’t take their address away from them,” Snyder said.

Snyder encouraged voters to register if they do not plan on returning to their previous residence. Snyder reminded voters of the 30 day period for voter registration in residences.

Thirty days before Election Day is Oct. 6. Voters can register to vote at their current residence if they moved before Oct. 6 and plan to stay at the residence where they moved on Election Day. Voters who are unsure can register in their current residence as well.

Voters who move after Oct. 6 can use their previous residence to vote.

“Just because someone is no longer in a place where they were, they don’t need to re-register, they can keep the same address,” Snyder said.

Voters in the 25 county disaster area declared by FEMA, which includes Watauga County, can apply for a photo ID exception form if they do not have an acceptable photo ID.

Voters can check under “Exception 3: Victim of a Natural Disaster,” on the photo ID exception form and do not need to show an ID.

“We take them at their word,” Snyder said. “There’s no document they need to present to show that they were a part of a declaration of emergency.”

The Watauga County Board of Elections website contains updates and information about Hurricane Helene response.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections website also provides updated information and tips for voting in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.