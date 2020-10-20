Boone community pillar appointed to state board of elections

A Boone native and App State alum was once involved with the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Two years later, Stacy “Four” Eggers is now the newest member of the state board.

Eggers is a lawyer and the manager partner of Eggers, Eggers, Eggers and Eggers Law Firm.

Growing up in Boone, Eggers has been involved in the App State community for as long as he can remember.

“It’s a wonderful place,” Eggers said. “I grew up going to the theater, concerts and other student performances, so it was a nice introduction to action around the community.”

Eggers said in elementary school he would get off the bus and go straight to the Plemmons Student Union to go to the candy shop, which is no longer there.

“Anyone who knows Four understands that his Appalachian roots run deep and that he is a tireless advocate for his alma mater,” said Matt Snyder, Watauga County director of elections.

Snyder said Eggers approaches each opportunity to serve with a timely sense of civility.

After graduating from App State in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in history, Eggers attended the Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law at Campbell University and graduated in 2001.

Now, Eggers is a practicing attorney at Eggers, Eggers, Eggers and Eggers, a family law firm opened in 1950 by Eggers’ grandfather. His father and aunt worked at the firm, too.

Similar to the rest of the family, Austin Eggers, Stacy Eggers’ brother, also practices law and is a professor at App State.

“Four is an exceptionally intelligent and reasonable individual, and he is very knowledgeable in the subject of North Carolina election law,” said Austin Eggers.

Austin Eggers said he believes his brother will do a “superb job” serving on the NCSBE.

Stacy Eggers previously served on the Watauga County Board of Elections for eight years.

For a short period of time Stacy Eggers was a member of the Bipartisan Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement for the state board, but the board was dismantled.

Shortly before Gov. Roy Cooper was elected, Gov. Pat McCrory passed a law that limited the governor’s power in the appointment of the board members. Cooper filed a lawsuit and the law was overruled in 2017 by a three-judge panel of Wake County’s Superior Court.

A month later, a new law was passed by the General Assembly that overturned Cooper’s veto. Cooper sued again and the same three-judge panel dismissed the lawsuit for lack of jurisdiction.

Stacy Eggers said there has been growth on the state board staff that now allows for more resources and information.

Stacy Eggers said he is excited to “hit the ground running” as a member of the NCSBE.

“In addition to being able to hit the ground running, I’ve worked with all but one of the current state board members,” Eggers said. “We’ve all been able to have very civil and collegial relationships.”

In North Carolina, the governor appoints members from a list of nominees that is submitted from the state party chair of the two political parties with the highest number of affiliates. The NCSBE cannot have more than three members of the same political party.

The board handles the election administration process and campaign finance disclosure and compliance.

Eggers said one of his first tasks was a hearing to determine whether two county board of elections members have to be removed due to rules and restrictions relating to electioneering and campaigning. Eggers will also be responsible for s certifying the results from county elections.

“I grew up always around lawyers and talking about law and politics,” Eggers said. “I’ve always joked that I don’t have any other skill set to do anything else.”