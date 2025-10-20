Boone Rising holds second streetside ‘No Kings’ protest

“No Kings” protests were organized nationwide Saturday, including a streetside protest in Boone along U.S. Highway 321 near its intersection with Longvue Drive.

Over 550 people lined up with signs, American flags, bells and kazoos, drawing honks and waves from passing cars. There were also several people wearing costumes or golden crowns marked out with red Xs and the words “no kings.”

The event was held by Boone Rising, which has over 500 registered members, according to one of the event organizers, Mary Irish. She said they also host weekly protests on Thursdays in front of Earth Fare on King Street.

“We’re part of a huge movement across the country, and in other countries, to tell President Trump that what he’s doing is wrong and to tell our elected officials that we don’t like what they’re doing,” Irish said.

No Kings is a national organization mobilizing people to protest with a focus on fighting government overreach. This was the second “No Kings” protest in Boone, the first being held June 14.

Protesters’ signs referenced immigration, healthcare, corporations, voting rights and democracy. Abby Francis is a student at Wilkes Community College who said she was there on behalf of immigrants who had, in her eyes, been wrongfully deported.

“A lot of them are following what they need to do — the due processes to be here legally — and still getting taken away,” Francis said.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement Oct. 1 that Immigration and Customs Enforcement, more commonly known as ICE, does not arrest or deport U.S. citizens unless they are obstructing or assaulting officers. The statement was made in response to an article from The New York Times with interviews from U.S. citizens allegedly detained by ICE.

Despite the serious topics the protesters were addressing, there was still an atmosphere of levity. Laura Caffey Butler was dressed in an inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex costume and dancing to upbeat music on a portable speaker.

“It’s a different way to approach people being negative and being mean,” Butler said. “We’re just trying to have fun and trying to get our opinion across and how we feel in a peaceful, respectful, lawful way.”

Irish echoed that sentiment and said safety was a priority while they were planning the event. Volunteer safety marshals were stationed along the street to ensure protesters were a safe distance from the road. Some also passed out water bottles and picked up litter.

Irish said she was happy to see so many people attending the event. Francis agreed but encouraged more people to step out of their comfort zone and show up to a protest.