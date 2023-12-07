BREAKING: Nate Noel enters transfer portal

App State junior running back Nate Noel has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3sports.

Noel dealt with a nagging leg injury suffered against Coastal Carolina Oct. 10 that caused him to miss two games in addition to being limited down the stretch of the season. Opening the 2022 campaign, Noel started with five straight games of 100-plus total yards.

For his career, Noel has rushed for 3,076 yards and 18 touchdowns. In 2021, Noel earned First-Team all-Sun Belt honors after leading the conference in rushing yards.

Noel becomes the eighth Mountaineer player to enter the transfer portal so far, joining former teammates Dashaun Davis, Seth Williams, Donovan Spellman, Coen Sutton, Jake Mann, James Edwards and Tony Harris.

The Black and Gold will play their bowl game against Miami of Ohio Dec. 16 at 3:30 p.m. in Orlando, Florida. The game will be televised on ABC.