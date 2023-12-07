The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
The front face of the Tesla Cop Car charging in the River St. Parking deck. Oct 4, 2023.

App State PD says farewell to gas-powered vehicles

2
Predictions for the 2023 Game Awards

Predictions for the 2023 Game Awards

3
JMU hosts College GameDay for the second time in the programs history on Nov. 18, 2023, the fist happening in the fall of 2015.

PHOTO GALLERY: Mountaineers take down JMU and GameDay

4
Graduate student forward Donovan Gregory brings the ball up the court against Carlow Dec. 7, 2022. App State welcomes Auburn Sunday for the first power-five matchup in Boone since 2000.

Men’s basketball prepares for biggest home game in 23 years

5
Fans watch the Mountaineers take on UNC Charlotte during The Outdoor Classic on Nov. 17, 2023. The team is 3-0 against Charlotte this season.

PHOTO GALLERY: The rise of the App State Hockey Club

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
OPINION: Procrastinating? You might want to be perfect

OPINION: Procrastinating? You might want to be perfect

December 7, 2023

BREAKING: Nate Noel enters transfer portal

BREAKING: Nate Noel enters transfer portal

December 7, 2023

Housing trust project helps make housing in community more affordable

Housing trust project helps make housing in community more affordable

December 6, 2023

Mountaineers dominate with 111-35 victory over Central Penn

Mountaineers dominate with 111-35 victory over Central Penn

December 6, 2023

Career days help push Mountaineers past Cougars

Career days help push Mountaineers past Cougars

December 6, 2023

Playlist of the week: Winter is coming

Playlist of the week: Winter is coming

December 5, 2023

BREAKING: Nate Noel enters transfer portal

Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
December 7, 2023
Running+back+Nate+Noel+stiff-arms+a+defender+against+UNC+Sept.3%2C+2022
Hiatt Ellis
Running back Nate Noel stiff-arms a defender against UNC Sept.3, 2022

App State junior running back Nate Noel has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3sports.

Noel dealt with a nagging leg injury suffered against Coastal Carolina Oct. 10 that caused him to miss two games in addition to being limited down the stretch of the season. Opening the 2022 campaign, Noel started with five straight games of 100-plus total yards.

For his career, Noel has rushed for 3,076 yards and 18 touchdowns. In 2021, Noel earned First-Team all-Sun Belt honors after leading the conference in rushing yards. 

Noel becomes the eighth Mountaineer player to enter the transfer portal so far, joining former teammates Dashaun Davis, Seth Williams, Donovan Spellman, Coen Sutton, Jake Mann, James Edwards and Tony Harris.

The Black and Gold will play their bowl game against Miami of Ohio Dec. 16 at 3:30 p.m. in Orlando, Florida. The game will be televised on ABC.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Football
Junior tight end Eli Wilson goes up for a catch against Troy Dec. 2.
Mountaineers fall 49-23 to Trojans in Sun Belt Championship
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar slides down to avoid the Eagle defender Nov. 25. Aguilar earned Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year honors for the 2023 season.
Sun Belt announces All-Conference awards
Wide receiver Christan Horn reaches out for the pass against Troy Sept. 17, 2022. Horn scored the game-winning touchdown off a hail mary throw from former quarterback Chase Brice.
App State set for Sun Belt Championship against Troy
Junior wide receiver Christan Horn races towards the end zone against Georgia Southern Nov. 25. Horn had 46 receiving yards and one touchdown in the 55-27 win over the Eagles.
Good, bad and ugly: Mountaineers dominate Eagles
Redshirt sophomore safety Jordan Favors makes the tackle on a Georgia Southern player Nov. 25. Favors tallied one interception during the game.
Mountaineers torch Eagles, win Sun Belt East
JMU hosts College GameDay for the second time in the programs history on Nov. 18, 2023, the fist happening in the fall of 2015.
PHOTO GALLERY: Mountaineers take down JMU and GameDay
More in Sports
Junior guard Xavion Brown drives past a Tiger defender Dec.3.
Mountaineers dominate with 111-35 victory over Central Penn
Senior guard Faith Alston celebrates after a play against the College of Charleston Dec. 5. Alston finished with 20 points and four assists.
Career days help push Mountaineers past Cougars
Graduate student guard Myles Tate sizes up an Auburn defender Dec. 3. Tate had a team-high 18 points against the Tigers.
Takeaways from Mountaineers upset thriller over Tigers
174lb redshirt sophomore Luke Uliano gains control over NC State’s Alex Faison in their match on Friday. Nov. 4,
Mountaineers send 9 wrestlers to Las Vegas for Cliff Keen Invitational
Tre’Von Spillers fighting for a layup against two Auburn players. Spillers, who hails from Charleston S.C., has 91 points,14 blocks and four steals this season. Dec 3, 2023.
Mountaineers men’s basketball captures fifth straight win in upset over Auburn
Graduate student forward Donovan Gregory brings the ball up the court against Carlow Dec. 7, 2022. App State welcomes Auburn Sunday for the first power-five matchup in Boone since 2000.
Men’s basketball prepares for biggest home game in 23 years
More in Top Stories
App State faculty react and adapt to the AI revolution
App State faculty react and adapt to the AI revolution
SAIM members meet to discuss future plans for the club Oct. 25, 2023. From front left to right, sophomore Languages, Literature and Culture major Cierra Bell and junior Exercise Science mahor Cember Beilhartz and from back left to right, senior Middle Grade Education major Shelby Ballard and Vennice Ballard.
‘We’re still here’–Lumbee students of App State find community away from home
Daniel Bryd voluntarily stepped into the role as the App State duck caretaker in January, 2016. Byrd is creating an App State duck handbook which he can pass down to future caretakers.
Father Duck: Meet App State’s duck caretaker
OPINION: A finals week first aid kit
OPINION: A finals week first aid kit
Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.
From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey
Courtesy of Jackson Keys.
A jump to the left and a step right into ‘Rocky Horror’
About the Contributors
Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
Ethan Smith (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor. This is his third year writing for The Appalachian.
Hiatt Ellis, Associate Photo Editor
Hiatt Ellis (he/him) is a junior commercial photography major, entrepreneurship minor, from Surf City, NC. This is his third year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *