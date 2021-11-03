Tim+Futrelle+projected+as+Boone+mayor

Tim Futrelle, running unopposed, won the election for Boone mayor Tuesday night.

The 46-year-old Democrat won with 95.1% of the votes.

A Verizon Wireless employee and food service supervisor at Rivers Street Cafe in Roess Dining Hall, Futrelle has been a Boone resident for over 20 years and served as Watauga County commissioner from 2008-2012.

Futrelle graduated from App State in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science degree in government and justice studies.

Futrelle told The Appalachian that Boone’s greatest challenge is the preservation of water. Futrelle also plans to promote environmental sustainability by “promoting the town’s current zero-carbon energy initiatives.”

He also plans to prepare for energy-efficient replacement of existing town equipment, vehicles and appliances to “save taxpayer dollars both short and long term,” according to the Watauga Democrat.

In regard to working with the university, Futrelle said he “will continue conversations with students and student groups to voice student concerns at the town level.”