Brief power outage affects some west campus buildings, bookstore and library

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A brief power outage affected buildings on West Campus, including the LLC residence hall, the University Bookstore and Belk Library.

Power has been restored to all buildings.

The power outage was from a bad transformer which tripped a breaker in a substation.

The brief power outage caused several internet switches to reboot which caused a brief internet outage. Some of he buildings that were affected include CAP, Convocation Center, JET, Katherine Harper Hall, Alumni, NRLP, Quinn, Wey, and stadium according to an email from IT service.