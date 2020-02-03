Brief power outage affects some west campus buildings, bookstore and library
February 3, 2020
A brief power outage affected buildings on West Campus, including the LLC residence hall, the University Bookstore and Belk Library.
Power has been restored to all buildings.
The power outage was from a bad transformer which tripped a breaker in a substation.
The brief power outage caused several internet switches to reboot which caused a brief internet outage. Some of he buildings that were affected include CAP, Convocation Center, JET, Katherine Harper Hall, Alumni, NRLP, Quinn, Wey, and stadium according to an email from IT service.
