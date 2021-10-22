Camera hidden in residence hall bathroom reported by student

Students reported a phone camera hidden in the third floor bathroom of Eggers Residence Hall Oct. 15.

On Oct. 15, University Housing received a report of a phone camera in a vent in the third floor bathroom of Eggers Residence Hall.

Eggers Hall is traditionally an all-female identifying dorm building.

App State Police were immediately notified about the incident. Upon their arrival, they started an investigation on the building, which is still ongoing.

According to Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Communications Officer Megan Hayes, by Oct. 16, the ventilation system in the building was inspected and measures were taken to prevent another incident. The vents in the bathrooms were also closed off so that nothing can go in or out of them.

Resident assistants of the building could not comment on the situation at the time of publication. They encourage those affected by the situation to reach out for support if needed.

Hayes encourages anyone with additional information or questions about the incident to contact App State Police.

Correction: A previous version of this story stated the device was found. The device was reported but not found.