Cartoon costume countdown

When looking for Halloween costumes, one of the most common places to turn for inspiration is cartoons. Cartoons are full of recognizable yet easily replicated characters that evoke nostalgia while allowing you to live out a childhood fantasy. If you’re still trying to figure out what to wear this Halloween — whether it be for parties, photos or even for class — here are some ideas inspired by cartoon characters.

Mordecai and Rigby from “Regular Show”

If you’re looking for a last-minute duo costume that’s easy, nostalgic and will get nods from everyone’s older siblings, Mordecai and Rigby from “Regular Show” are the ideal choice. It can work for any pair — friends, siblings or couples — and can be done with simple materials you may already have in your closet.

Staying warm is a luxury people often trade away for their costumes, but with this one, warmth is encouraged. A blue sweater and a brown striped sweater fit the characters perfectly.

If that’s too simple, don’t fear. You can get creative and accessorize the outfits to fit specific references from the show. Simply add the classic “I’m Eggscellent” hat to the outfit or carry around a homemade prop of the power keyboard. You could also turn it into a group costume by adding Eileen and Margaret, two additional characters from the show.

However you dress to make this costume work, it can only be truly complete with a nonchalant attitude and a drive to have fun, no matter where the night takes you.

Subway Surfers

There are plenty of characters to choose from within the iconic game Subway Surfers, which came out in 2012. The game has a nice balance of being memorable enough to recognize but not popular to the point of becoming an overdone source of Halloween inspiration.

While the outfits vary between characters, each encompasses ‘90s style with bright colors accompanied by a prop spray paint can. The best thing about these costumes is that they’re straightforward yet stylish. Whether you choose Tasha, with a simple white top and jean shorts, or Fresh, who sports square glasses and a boombox, the characters work great as a pair or group costume.

Perry the Platypus from Disney Channel’s “Phineas and Ferb”

“Phineas and Ferb,” originally running from 2007 to 2015, introduced some of the most recognizable characters in Disney Channel history. Alongside the pre-teen main characters is Perry, their pet platypus that lives a double life as a secret agent. The cartoon was rebooted in June, making this the perfect year to dress up as the beloved character.

While parts of the costume can be played around with to best suit your needs, Perry’s brown fedora is the make-or-break accessory to distinguish the costume from a regular platypus. Any teal in your closet can work for this costume, and Perry’s orange bill can be replicated with makeup or the bill of a baseball hat.

For anyone looking for a duo costume, a white lab coat over a black shirt and green pants can easily transform one into Perry’s nemesis, evil scientist Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz.

HIM from Cartoon Network’s “The Powerpuff Girls”

With a high voice and even higher boots, few villains the Powerpuff Girls faced during their six-season run were as scary and fierce as HIM. This costume is perfect for those who want to put a spin on the traditional devil costume.

While this costume is best for those who aren’t scared to cover themselves in red paint, spending a fortune on body paint isn’t necessary. While any plain red outfit with a black belt could suffice, adding a fluffy or lacey pink trim to the neckline and hem of the outfit would make it more accurate.

HIM’s mechanical claws present a do-it-yourself craft, but for those who want to be able to use their hands, some red gloves get the point across. The most important part of this costume is HIM’s black boots, so be sure to wear the highest boots you can find.