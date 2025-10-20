Celebrity costume countdown

Halloween costumes are hard to choose, especially as the countdown to Halloween gets shorter. Luckily, for those still in search of a jaw-dropping costume, music videos might be the solution. Celebrities often choose fun and stylish outfits that invoke the mood of the song. Here are a few suggestions to aid with your Halloween celebrations.

Katy Perry’s candy dot dress from the “California Gurls” music video

Katy Perry is a staple of early 2000s pop culture, bringing iconic outfits to every music video and red carpet. While many of her music videos have a recognizable look, her candy dot dress from “California Gurls”stands as one of her most memorable. It’s also a more do-it-yourself outfit, as you can’t find an exact copy of the dress online

There are two main elements to Perry’s look: a blue wig and the candy dot dress. For the wig, buy the cheapest one. This look is gaudy, not chic. For the clothing, get a short white dress — preferably skin tight — and plastic balls. Cut the balls in half and paste them all over the dress. If they are not already different colors, you will have to paint them yourself. Perry also wears bedazzled heels, but those might become an inconvenience at a Halloween party. Her outfit is eye-catching, and it will definitely impress any fan of 2000s pop.

Addison Rae’s pink trench coat outfit from the “Fame is a Gun” music video

Addison Rae has quickly become a recognizable pop star of today’s generation. Her song “Fame is a Gun” became an instant classic, and the music video paired with it was just as striking. Rae’s outfit is cohesive, memorable, and won’t be as difficult to replicate as one might think.

For Rae’s look, there are three core pieces: a pink trench coat, pink undergarments and her black shades. All of these are possible to find online, and while her pink bra is cone-shaped, an alternative one will serve just as much as Rae in her music video. Like Perry, she wears heels — specifically black — but if you’re going out for Halloween, heels may not be the best move. She also notably has pale-blonde hair, which may require a wig if you don’t already have it. Rae’s look radiates confidence, perfect for anyone setting out to look iconic this Halloween.

Britney Spears in the “…Baby One More Time” Music Video

When it comes to pop stars serving iconic looks, few do it better than Britney Spears. From stunning on the runway in all-denim outfits to her VMA performance with an albino Burmese python, her stardom is laced with stunning ensembles perfect for Halloween. Nothing can compare, however, to her look in the 1998 music video for “…Baby One More Time.”

With two pink scrunchies, a gray cardigan, a white button-up, a black skirt and thigh-high stockings, this costume can be easily constructed with items already in your closet. This costume can also easily be thrifted, providing a quick and easy — but iconic — costume for Halloween.

Lady Gaga in the “Telephone” Music Video

For those looking for a costume that’s a little more avant-garde, Lady Gaga’s music video for “Telephone,” featuring Beyoncé, has numerous outfits that are both scandalous and fashion-forward. Her most iconic outfit in the video is her studded leather jacket with Diet Coke cans curled in her hair.

This look does require a little do-it-yourself, but with a trip to your local craft store, you can stud and paint the leather jacket alongside the bikini in time for the spooky festivities. Pair the look with some fishnets, dramatic eyeliner, red lipstick and some Diet Coke cans, and you’ll have no choice but to hang up the “Telephone” and dance all night.