‘Dancing with the Stars’ recap: Feeling the love on ‘Dedication Night’

Many tears were shed in the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom on Tuesday as the 10 remaining contestants dedicated their dances to loved ones on “Dedication Night.”

Individual round recap

The recaps are formatted in order of when each contestant performed. Former “Dancing with the Stars” pro Kym Johnson-Herjavec was a guest judge, making scores out of 40 instead of the usual 30.

Andy Richter and Emma Slater: Score 24/40 (6, 6, 6, 6)

Richter and Slater danced a salsa to “Jump in the Line” by Harry Belafonte, and they set the emotional tone for the rest of the night. The comedian dedicated the dance to his stepdaughter, Cornelia Herrera, who made him much more comfortable in his movements, the judges said. They highlighted Richter’s improvement but still awarded the couple four sixes, landing them at the bottom of the leaderboard for the week.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson: Score 35/40 (8, 9, 9, 9)

Dancing jazz to “You’ll Be In My Heart” by Phil Collins, Robert Irwin dedicated the dance to his mom, Terri Irwin. Robert Irwin wanted to capture the gratitude he feels for her, especially regarding her presence when his father, Steve Irwin, died from a stingray injury. The judges’ panel tearfully appreciated his love for his family, and the pair was awarded one eight and three nines.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten: Score 30/40 (8, 7, 7, 8)

Hendrix and Bersten performed a foxtrot to “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” by Natalie Cole, dedicating the routine to her best friend Lisa Ann Walter. She wanted to highlight her longtime friendship with the “Abbott Elementary” star and the importance of having people to rely on during hard times. The judges said Hendrix was a joy to watch but advised her to bring her shoulders back and down to fix her frame. The pair was awarded two eights and two sevens.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas: Score 33/40 (9, 8, 8, 8)

Performing a contemporary dance to “Heal” by Jamal Roberts, Whitney Leavitt and Ballas dedicated their dance to her husband and best friend, Connor Leavitt. The judges were breathless, saying Leavitt’s twists, turns and drama made this an ambitious routine. Toward the end of the routine, Leavitt got off timing — which the judges thought was unusual — but the duo still received one nine and three eights for the night.

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik: Score 29/40 (8, 7, 7, 7)

Affleck and Ravnik performed a Viennese waltz to “Rescue” by Lauren Daigle, which was dedicated to her mom, Maria Lynn. Affleck said she wanted all the moms watching to know they are seen, loved and appreciated. The judges said this was the pair’s most passionate performance yet, but advised her to work on her flow through the music by holding a stronger stance on the floor. The couple was awarded one eight and three sevens.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach: Score 36/40 (9, 9, 9, 9)

Dylan Efron and Karagach performed a contemporary dance to “The Greatest Showman’s” “Rewrite The Stars,” sung by his brother, Zac Efron. The routine was dedicated to Dylan Efron’s younger sister, Olivia Efron, to show her how to live her life with confidence. The judges were moved by both the message and Dylan Efron’s dance skills, especially for having no experience prior to the show. The pair was awarded four nines — the highest score of the season so far — landing them at the top of the leaderboard for the week.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa: Score 32/40 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Dancing a Viennese waltz to “Daughters” by John Mayer, Jordan Chiles dedicated their dance to her dad, Timothy Chiles. Sosa said he found her dad to be the father figure he never had and choreographed the dance to involve the father and daughter almost entirely by themselves. The judges admired Chile’s risk in solo leading her dad through the dance, which they said paid off, and found the gymnast to have the determination to go all the way. They awarded the couple four eights.

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold: Score 30/40 (7, 8, 7, 8)

Hoying and Arnold performed a foxtrot to “Parallel,” Hoying’s own song written for his husband, Mark Manio. During rehearsals, the married couple surprised the audience by announcing they were going to be dads. The routine opened with Hoying singing live to his husband before joining Arnold on the dance floor. The judges found improvements regarding his framing but still advised him to fix his posture. The couple received two sevens and two eights.

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov: Score 29/40 (7, 7, 7, 8)

Dancing a jive to “Boy Meets World Main Theme (From ‘Boy Meets World’),” Fishel and Pashkov dedicated their dance to William Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny in the show. The judges enjoyed the couple’s light, lovable and proper jive, which they said was a much-needed dose of nostalgia. They critiqued Fishel on sharpening her movements and awarded the pair three sevens and one eight.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy: Score 35/40 (8, 9, 9, 9)

Earle and Chmerkovskiy closed the emotional night with a contemporary to “Sparks” by Coldplay, which was dedicated to her younger sister Izabel. Earle finds her sister to be the “second chance” for her family because she brought them all back together. The judges highlighted Earle’s ability to make dancing seem easy and natural, only advising her to watch the shape of her arms when she turns. They awarded the couple one eight and three nines.

Elimination

The lights dimmed as couples anxiously waited for co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough to announce which of them was “safe.” After an abnormally long pause, they announced that no couple was going home since it was such a special night for the emotional contestants. The votes and judges’ scores will carry over next week on “‘Wicked’ Night.”