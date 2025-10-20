The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Jack O’ Lantern Jam brings solar-powered fall celebration

Grace Phillips, A&C Reporter
October 19, 2025
Courtesy of Ava Thompson

Hosted by the App State Gardening Club and senior sustainable development major Parker Williamson, the second annual Jack O’ Lantern Jam took place Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Roots Garden. Williamson centered her senior capstone around how music can foster meaningful conversations about sustainability, organizing the event in tandem with her capstone.

This year’s free jam features student-led initiatives, including a donation booth organized by the gardening club and its president, senior sustainable development major Ava Thompson. The booth offered handmade pins, food and drinks stationed alongside other vendors. 

Courtesy of Ava Thompson

“I want to create a space for people to have fun and listen to music while being sustainable and learning more about what they can do,” Williamson said.

In addition to the festival, there were live musical performances from Peach Candy Nut Boys and Midnight Streetfight.

“It seems that when people think about sustainability, they think that it means taking away from their current lifestyle choices, when really, it can add to it, just like what we have done here with a sustainable concert,” Williamson said.

Courtesy of Ava Thompson

Since sustainability was a central theme of the Jack O’ Lantern Jam, the festival was powered entirely by solar energy. As part of creating the festival, the organizers worked with the Office of Sustainability’s data and assessment director Jim Dees to set up the solar system.

“This event sets itself apart from other fall festivals because it is simultaneously student-led as well as solar powered,” Williamson said.

Williamson hoped the event would motivate those not yet involved in sustainability to take action beyond the Jack O’ Lantern Jam.

“We hope this event will spread the word about the gardening club and our campus gardens and promote the importance of renewable energy and sustainability to the local and campus community,” Thompson said.


View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$436
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Grace Phillips, A&C Reporter
Grace Phillips (she/her) is a junior digital journalism major with a minor in women’s studies. This is her first year writing for The Appalalchian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$436
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal