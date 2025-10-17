Categories:

October 17, 2025
Fall at a Glance: Guide to Fall in Boone
Mady Helt

Recently named America’s Best Small Mountain Town by Travel + Leisure, Boone continues to charm visitors and locals alike with its vibrant community, natural beauty and small-town spirit. As autumn colors cover the Blue Ridge Mountains, the High Country comes alive with events that celebrate local food, art, music and traditions. Here’s a look at what’s happening in Boone this fall.

 

Friday, Oct. 17

Ghost Train at Tweetsie Railroad
The annual Ghost Train runs from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with haunted mazes, trick-or-treating and Halloween thrills, ending November 1st. It’s one of Boone’s most anticipated seasonal events, bringing a mix of nostalgia and mountain adventure to the High Country. Tickets are required and can be purchased through Tweetsie’s website.

 

Saturday, Oct. 18
Valle Country Fair
Visitors can enjoy Appalachian crafts, seasonal food and bluegrass music between Valle Crucis and Banner Elk on Highway 194 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This long-running event celebrates local artisans and mountain culture, with proceeds supporting community charities. Admission is free.

 

Saturday, Oct. 25
Fall Scenic Drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway
Take advantage of Boone’s perfect location by cruising the Blue Ridge Parkway for late-season color and sweeping mountain views. Pack coffee in travel mugs and enjoy the scenic drive through the High Country.

 

Saturday, Oct. 25
Lantern Farm Halloweentime
Guests can explore a five-acre corn maze, visit a pumpkin patch and enjoy hayrides along the Blue Ridge Parkway. It’s a family-friendly favorite that captures Boone’s rustic fall charm. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with activity pricing varying.

 

Saturday, Oct. 25
Beary Scary Halloween
Families are invited to trick-or-treat on Grandfather Mountain, learn about animals that some consider creepy and watch special enrichment feedings for wildlife. The event combines education and celebration, offering a fun, nature-focused twist on Halloween. Children in costumes receive half-price admission, regular adult admissions vary based on date.

 

Friday, Oct.31
Buckeye’s Car-nevil Trunk or Treat
Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation will host a family-friendly Halloween function with free entry from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The evening will feature decorated car trunks, glowing pumpkins, games and a lighted trail, creating a festive community atmosphere.

 

Saturday, Nov. 8
Watauga County Farmers’ Market
The weekly farmers market continues from 9 a.m. to noon at Daniel Boone Park, featuring local produce, crafts and live music. Showcasing the best of the High Country’s harvest season. The market closes in November, reopening in April, so it’s your last chance to enjoy all of the fall festivities before the season ends.

