‘Dancing with the Stars’ recap: Where dreams come true, ‘Disney Night’

Celebrating the magical 70th anniversary of Disneyland Resort, Tuesday was “Disney Night” on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Individual round recap

The recaps are formatted in order of when each contestant performed. Couples were challenged to perform Disney-inspired dances, with one of them being eliminated at the end of the night.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach: Score 23/30 (7, 8, 8)

Putting the pedal to the medal for the start of “Disney Night,” Efron and Karagach danced a quickstep to “Life is a Highway” from “Cars.” The judges appreciated that Efron had been listening to their critiques, and advised him to continue sharpening his head movements, awarding the couple one seven and two eights.

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov: Score 21/30 (7, 7, 7)

Fishel and Pashkov performed a quickstep to “I Wan’na Be Like You” from “The Jungle Book.” The judges complimented the couple’s tight body contact, and the entire atmosphere of the performance itself. Their main critique was a misstep in the footwork midway through the routine, which threw Fishel off and dropped the duo’s energy. They were awarded three sevens for the night.

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold: Score 21/30 (7, 7, 7)

Dancing a salsa to “Bop To The Top” from “High School Musical,” Hoying and Arnold “razzle-dazzled” the ballroom, the judges said. The pair competed for the spotlight in classic Sharpay and Ryan fashion in what the judges called their “breakthrough dance.” Awarding them three sevens, their only critiques were to be less “tangled” with their underarm turns.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy: Score 24/30 (8, 8, 8)

Turning to the dark side, Earle and Chmerkovskiy performed a Viennese waltz to “Once Upon a Dream” from “Maleficent.” The social media influencer said she wanted to make her inner child proud on “Disney Night,” which is just what she did. The judges said she had a magical, spell-binding power to control both the stage and her partner for the performance, while still maintaining a balanced partnership. The duo was awarded three eights.

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko: Score 23/30 (8, 7, 8)

The force was with Baldwin and Savchenko as they performed a quickstep to “Cantina Band” from “Star Wars: A New Hope.” The judges loved the couple’s quickstep, keeping a close eye on Baldwin because of her previous ballroom experience, only asking the duo to incorporate more quickstep. They were awarded two eights and one seven.

Andy Richter and Emma Slater: Score 18/30 (6, 6, 6)

Richter and Slater cooked up a delicious Viennese waltz to “Le Festin” from “Ratatouille.” Though the judges called Richter the “heart of the show” last week, they cautioned he needs to incorporate more content, a broader frame and lead with his body. They still enjoyed watching him perform. The pair was awarded three sixes, once again leaving them at the bottom of the leaderboard for the week.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson: Score 22/30 (7, 7, 8)

Irwin and Carson performed a cha-cha to “Try Everything” from “Zootopia,” since the wildlife conservationist has a cameo in the sequel “Zootopia 2.” He was particularly excited to showcase the koala, “Robert Furwin,” in the movie since it highlights many lesser-known animals that need more awareness. The judges loved his classic Irwin spirit, but said he needed to open up his hips and stop “posing for camera shots,” awarding the couple two sevens and an eight.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten: Score 24/30 (8, 8, 8)

An alien invasion took over the ballroom as Henrix and Bersten performed a futuristic quickstep to “Space Mountain,” the Space Mountain theme from the ride at Disney World. For such a complicated routine, the judges were impressed with the actress’s full-speed commitment and her ability to keep up with Bersten without any errors. The couple was awarded three eights.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas: Score 25/30 (9, 8, 8)

With a foxtrot set to “The Room Where It Happens,” Leavitt and Ballas took the audience back to the American Revolution era with a performance inspired by the musical “Hamilton.” The judges were impressed with the couple, saying they delivered a showstopping routine worthy of the best of Broadway. Inaba said her lip quivered at the picture the couple painted on the dance floor, which was emphasized by their precision. The duo was awarded one nine and two eights, placing them at the top of the leaderboard for the week.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa: Score 24/30 (8, 8, 8)

Chiles and Sosa danced a quickstep to “Special Spice” from “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” at Disney World. The judges applauded her crisp and sharp footwork, calling her dance royalty. They said this type of dance is exactly why people love Disney night, being able to be authentic with yourself, yet still in character. The pair was awarded three eights.

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik: Score 23/30 (7, 8, 8)

Ending the night with a poof of magic, Affleck and Ravnik performed an jazz to “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin.” The judges said the couple performed with spectacular theatrical magic, perfectly tying together acrobatics, tricks and jazz. The judges awarded the pair two eights and one seven, finding that they are still waiting on something to set them over the top for the week.

Elimination

Combining the judges’ scores and the record-breaking 40 million votes from the audience, Baldwin, Fishel, Richter and their respective partners fell in the bottom three. With a sharp end to the magic of “Disney Night,” Baldwin and Savchenko were eliminated. Next week, couples are challenged to perform dances honoring influential figures in their lives, on a sentimental “Dedication Night.”