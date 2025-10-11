Playlist of the Week: A haunting in your headphones

With Halloween looming horrifyingly over the horizon, we are honing in on our most villainous selves with a playlist full of criminally good tunes.

Familiar Disney motifs throw us right back into childhood Halloween specials, whether it is Donna Murphy’s “Mother Knows Best” from “Tangled,” or the hauntingly catchy “Friends on the Other Side” by Keith David from “The Princess and the Frog.” Featured in Disney’s “Maleficent,” Lana Del Rey brings a modern melody to a beloved villain story with her song “Once Upon a Dream.”

Feisty melodies and conniving lyrics are not unique to cartoon villains alone. Accompanied by jaunty beats, radio hits like Cage The Elephant’s “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked” and Talking Heads’ iconic “Psycho Killer” remind us of the real-life criminals lurking among us. Leave it to Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal- 2012 Remaster” to incite only the most dubious behavior from listeners, or play Nirvana’s “Something In The Way” for an angsty ‘90s tune turned popular once again by the 2022 film “The Batman.”

This playlist features songs to transform a dorm room study sesh into a scheming symposium in your villainous lair or turn the AppalCart into your getaway car. Grab your capes, muster your most maniacal laughs and tune into this week’s playlist.