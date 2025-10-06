‘Dancing with the Stars’ recap: Dancers ‘pissed’ after controversial ‘TikTok Night’

Twelve couples battled on the dance floor Tuesday, performing viral TikTok songs that culminated in a controversial elimination.

Individual round recap

The recaps are formatted in order of when each contestant performed. Couples were challenged to perform viral songs from the social media app TikTok to highlight its influence on music and choreography.

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik: Score 19/30 (7, 6, 6)

The first couple to graze the ballroom floor was Affleck and Ravnik, who danced a cha-cha to “She’s A Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked)” by Carl Carlton. The judges enjoyed Affleck’s performance but critiqued her slow turns and foot placement, awarding the couple one seven and two sixes.

Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong: Score 18/30 (6, 6, 6)

Jauregui and Armstrong performed a cha-cha to “Work from Home (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)” by Fifth Harmony. The singer had three of her former girl-group members in the audience supporting her as she danced to their hit song. The judges enjoyed her control of her body regarding how she carries herself, but they wanted to see more “attack” and “fire” in her performance, awarding the duo three sixes.

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov: Score 21 (7, 7, 7)

Dancing a foxtrot to “Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter, Fishel made her former “Girl Meets World” co-star proud after receiving a video message from Carpenter. The judges loved the elegant way she performed but advised them to work on body contact, awarding the couple three sevens.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa: Score 24/30 (8, 8, 8)

Chiles and Sosa performed a tango to “Anxiety” by Doechii. The olympian opened up about her struggle with anxiety, especially through sports, releasing it through this performance. The judges were astonished by her improvement from the first two weeks, saying she turned “anxiety into artistry.” The couple was awarded three eights, tying them for the top of the leaderboard.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach: Score 23/30 (7, 8, 8)

Efron and Karagach danced a foxtrot to “YUKON” by Justin Bieber. The judges said Efron brought a smoldering “fifty shades of foxtrot” but told him to maintain his frame, awarding the couple one seven and two eights.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten: Score 21/30 (7, 7, 7)

Hendrix and Bersten performed a tango to “Gnarly” by KATSEYE. The judges appreciated her characterization and charisma but felt she is too independent of a dancer and needs to trust her partner. Hendrix and Bersten were awarded three sevens.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas: Score 24/30 (8, 8, 8)

Leavitt and Ballas danced a samba to “Shake Ya Ass – Radio Edit” by Mystikal. The judges were impressed with her control and stability during the difficult performance with little to no critiques, awarding the pair three eights, tying them for the top of the leaderboard.

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold: Score 22/30 (8, 7, 7)

Dancing jazz to “like JENNIE” by JENNIE, Hoying and Arnlod were right in their element. The judges said the Pentatonix singer was “on fire” with “delicious” choreography that perfectly suited his personality, awarding the pair an eight and two sevens.

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko: Score 22/30 (7, 8, 7)

Baldwin and Savchenko performed a tango to “Shake It To The Max (FLY) – Remix” by MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng and Shenseea. The judges said she was in a “league of her own,” sharply hitting every beat. They critiqued her musicality and advised her to add more bounce to her steps to improve her fluidity, awarding the duo two sevens and one eight.

Andy Richter and Emma Slater: Score 18/30 (6, 6, 6)

Dancing a foxtrot to “Northern Attitude (with Hozier)” by Noah Kahan, Richter and Slater made the entire audience emotional. The judges highlighted how much the crowd loves Richter’s natural charm but wanted to see more content, awarding the duo three sixes.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson: Score 22/30 (8, 7, 7)

Irwin and Caron danced a steamy salsa to “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” by Tommy Richman. During rehearsals, the wildlife conservationist brought his partner to visit his alligator, Wally, to help the duo connect with nature and each other. The judges were distracted and dazed by Irwin ripping off his shirt mid-performance, and they loved his musicality. They wanted him to loosen up, as well as see more salsa incorporated in the choreography, awarding the couple an eight and two sevens.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy: Score 23/30 (8, 7, 8)

Earle and Chmerkovskiy danced a quickstep to “Pop Muzik” by M / Robin Scott. The judges enjoyed her clean, precise and “sparkling” performance with their only critique being to watch her shoulder coming forward when turning. The pair was awarded two eights and one seven.

Elimination

The audience went quiet as the lights dimmed and nine couples were called “safe” from elimination this week. The three remaining couples were Jauregui and Armstrong, Richter and Slater and Hendrix and Bersten, with Jauregui and Armstrong ultimately being eliminated. The Fifth Harmony singer said she was “pissed,” and the rest of the cast gaped in disbelief at her elimination. Next week, the 11 remaining couples will return for a magical evening with “Disney Night.”