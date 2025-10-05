‘One Battle After Another’ has a hopeful view of political turmoil

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” is an adaptation of Vineland by Thomas Pynchon for the modern political landscape. The film centers around ex-activist Bob Ferguson and his daughter, Willa, as they evade the clutches of Colonel Steven Lockjaw.

Each of the three characters go on their own journey showing a new side of the United States before their paths cross at the climax of the movie. Bob Ferguson, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, is in a rush to find his daughter before Lockjaw. He enlists the help of Sensei Sergio St. Carlos, played by Benicio Del Toro, who helps find his daughter and is led behind the scenes through an immigrant protection operation.

Lockjaw, played by Sean Penn, hunts for Bob Ferguson and Willa Ferguson to bury secrets from his past, but is held up by people trying to protect the Fergusons. Willa Ferguson, played by actress Chase Infiniti, is dragged into the old business of her parents and learning more about them as she escapes with Deandra, who is played by Regina Hall.

The movie depicts political unrest as characters experience riots, incarceration and forms of activism. Just as the movie reflects the politics of the U.S, it’s capable of maintaining the balance of contrasts in its tone. The film is rife with tension, yet manages to weave in plenty of comedic moments without dulling its intensity. Even when the plot feels hopeless or dour, “One Battle After Another” still manages to end on a hopeful note.

Haunting the narrative of the film is Perfidia Beverly Hills, Bob Ferguson’s partner in the French 75 and Willa Ferguson’s mother, played by Teyana Taylor. Despite briefly being in the film, Perfidia’s character is the anchor that pulls the whole story together.

As such, it is fitting that Taylor gave her a larger than life performance, commanding the audience’s attention with every scene she is in. Moments such as the French 75’s raid on the immigrant holding camp and her argument with Bob Ferguson, key the viewer into the internal conflict of the character.

DiCaprio’s performance showcases a man who comedically stumbles his way through the film, while holding a deeper concern and desperation for his daughter that seeps out as the movie progresses. Paired with Del Toro’s zen and confident disposition, the two smoothly glide through every step of the plan.

Penn managed to capture the nuances Lockjaw illustrates. His stature and presence showed the ego and superiority the character believed he had. Penn’s minor facial expressions and mannerisms betray his ego to show the insecurities and fears that Lockjaw was desperately trying to hide.

The true standout performance is Infiniti, whose debut role intrigues the viewer. Willa is a character who is able to stand toe to toe with the authority figures in her life, despite her young age. As a result it seems fitting that Infiniti, despite having little experience on screen, is able to match her performance with people who have 20 plus years more experience.

The film’s visuals amplify the idea of organized chaos. The cuts are rapid and kinetic, amplifying the tension of every scene. The film spends multiple moments following one character navigating their way through busy, urgent events, with one point of focus cutting through everything else.

The climax features a camera angle focused through the windshields of the car as it drives up and down the dune,paralyzing the audience with suspense as they wait to see which characters reappear

The score and sound design play into this momentum. The movie is composed by Jonny Greenwood, a longtime collaborator of Anderson’s, who manages to capture the dynamics of each plot with a tense score.

Another climax of the film is scored with a single piano key played repeatedly. What stood out from the score was the bombastic track near the beginning when the French 75 first declared war against Lockjaw and the score came back stronger later in the film when Willa Ferguson and Lockjaw first met face to face.

The movie’s title, “One Battle After Another,” is not simply derived from a line in the prologue, the film or a comment on the plans of the French 75. The movie ultimately comes down toWilla Ferguson trying to fight for her own freedom after the mistakes of her parents come back to haunt her.

The declaration of war is called by Perfidia and it is her daughter who must put an end to it. Bob attempts to shelter Willa Ferguson, but everything falls apart in a chaotic mess. The battles the title mentions are not simply revolutions – but the battles one inherits from their parents. All that can be done is to focus in the chaos and prepare the next generation for the battles ahead.