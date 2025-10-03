Playlist of the Week: For all the Gleeks

If you are looking for a show combining musicals, teenage drama and comedy, “Glee” might be the perfect show for you. Along with the endless drama, the show offers a wide variety of music meant for all the self-proclaimed superfans of the show, otherwise known as the “Gleeks.”

If the show is not your jam, the songs covered by the cast are a great listen for a new take on anything from big hit songs to niche, unheard numbers from any genre. Though “Glee” is known to have a bias toward Journey songs, this list has been curated to limit those covers and bring more light to other numbers throughout the show.

This curated playlist includes pieces performed by most of the groups featured on the show, including the New Directions, the Unholy Trinity, all the way to the Warblers and Vocal Adrenaline, as well as some solo performances.

If you feel like listening to a heartfelt ballad, try “Cough Syrup” or “Chasing Pavements (Glee Cast Version).” Both songs express inner struggles and the desire to reach out. If you are in the mood for a high-energy pop hit, you may want to take a peek at “Smooth Criminal (feat. 2CELLOS)” or “Run The World (Girls)” to hear the way the “Glee” cast spins them.

Another hit, if you want to check out something unique, is the mashup “Singing In The Rain/Umbrella (feat. Gwyneth Paltrow),” which combines Rihanna’s high-energy pop hit with Gene Kelly’s musical classic.

If you were not a Gleek before, get ready to embrace your inner “Glee” spirit when you listen to this playlist.