Categories:

Appalachian Theatre welcomes community members to keynote and concert Hope after Helene

Kait Honeycutt
October 1, 2025
Keynote speaker David LaMotte speaking at Appalachian Theatre during the Hope After Helene event on Sept. 27. LaMotte is a songwriter, singer and author coming to Boone from Black Mountain.
Keynote speaker David LaMotte speaking at Appalachian Theatre during the Hope After Helene event on Sept. 27. LaMotte is a songwriter, singer and author coming to Boone from Black Mountain.
Mady Helt

Hope after Helene: a community keynote and concert with David LaMotte was held on King Street in honor of the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Helene.

Partnering with the Watauga Long Term Recovery Group, community members and other organizations came together to plan the event, including storytelling, a resource fair and artistic outlets. 

Before the keynote and concert began, a video presentation created by Ashlynd Scavotto, Caleb Hignite and Sam Moser that documented the devastation and recovery efforts after Helene was shown.

Community member Laura Anne Middlesteadt telling her story on the aftermath of Helene at the Community Keynote in Appalachian Theatre on Sept. 27. She described how the community came together after the tragedy and worked to help one another. (Mady Helt)

Several community members were invited to share their Helene experiences to honor the anniversary. Steve Marks, chief of the Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Laura Anne Middlesteadt, speaker for National Alliance on Mental Illness and Heather Thorp, App State field director, spoke about the importance of community efforts and healing one year later. 

Following the storm, flood damage and fallen power lines isolated Western North Carolina, making it inaccessible to first responders. Cove Creek VFD had their own struggles, losing their propane tank, main generator and power lines during a mud slide.

“When dealing with a crisis and trying to help folks, it becomes really problematic when you can’t communicate with anyone. The only thing that we had access to was our public safety radio system. Nobody could get messages in or out,” Marks said. 

For many after the hurricane, neighborhoods became a lifeline of support and aid. Locals began cutting away at debris for accessible routes, supplies were carried to those in need and shelters were set up around the High Country.

“One of my fondest memories is that every morning there was a gathering of the neighborhood at the foot of our bridge. It was about 8:30 in the morning, everyone would come out and share updates, tools, labor, lumbers and generators. We met all our neighbors, some we hadn’t known before,” Middlesteadt said.

The keynote also featured LaMotte, a songwriter and activist from Black Mountain, who was invited to share his Helene experience and what this past year has taught through loss and the recovery process. LaMotte reflected on within his own neighborhood how vastly people were affected differently by Helene. 

“That was the wild thing about this storm, the destruction was so scattered. A house four houses down from us had three massive trees on their roof while we hardly had any damage,” LaMotte said.

Jacqueline Henry, the organizer for the Hope After Helene Keynote introduces the speakers of the event at Appalachian Theatre on Sept. 27. (Mady Helt)

LaMotte noted how countless communities, not just his own, came together and the power of teamwork. He also spoke about the importance of hope during crises and the difference between cheap hope, pretending everything is okay and deep hope, which focuses on recognizing the struggles and creating possibilities for positive change. 

“One of the things I think is important to remember right now is that we have the capacity to be a community like that. Because nobody asked anybody before they busted out their chainsaws or brought water, or offered counseling for that matter,” LaMotte said.

The Lees-McRae Summer Theatre and the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church sanctuary choir opened the concert performing selections of “1940,” a musical play written by Janet Barton Speer with John Thomas and Tommy Oaks. The play reflects on the Beech Mountain community’s resilience after the devastation of the flood that happened during the year, helping each other during reconstruction through teamwork and faith. 

LaMotte performed a variety of songs, both humorous and sentimental. Some written to reflect events experienced by many people during Helene, the COVID-19 pandemic and others that related to experiences in daily life. 

Jacqueline Henry, an event organizer and psychologist, formed an ad-hoc committee soon after the hurricane with local leaders of the community. Together they started planning Hope after Helene alongside the Watauga Long-Term Recovery Group, NAMI High Country, local businesses and churches throughout the county.

“Just spontaneously and organically, and so I wrote a grant and the Presbyterian Disaster Assistance gave us a lot of money so that we could invite David here to do this and rent the Appalachian Theatre for the events,” Henry said.

Henry also noted how differences that usually separate people, like religion and politics, were put aside after the storm and even now. Hope after Helene was planned by community members with different backgrounds, professions and beliefs on the one-year anniversary, bringing the community together in healing and remembrance.

“New alliances formed after the story, people who didn’t know one another became close. We want to continue that community spirit knowing that community is the way we heal and work through trauma from the storm,” Henry said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$351
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

More to Discover
More in Community
The Appalachian remembers Hurricane Helene one year later
The Appalachian remembers Hurricane Helene one year later
Community members speak about their experiences with Hurricane Helene at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum on Sept. 20.
Helene Listening Day documents hurricane oral histories at BRAHM
Upcoming events for one year Hurricane Helene anniversary
Upcoming events for one year Hurricane Helene anniversary
A vanilla latte sits on an arcade machine in Level Up Latte on Aug. 24.
New kids on the block: A guide to Boone’s newest businesses
Graphic by Chloe Pound
Local businesses reflect on Helene recovery
Support and resources for ICE-related encounters in the High Country
Support and resources for ICE-related encounters in the High Country
More in News
This Week in History: The Tough Man Competition
This Week in History: The Tough Man Competition
This Week in History: Geography offers new B.S. degree
This Week in History: Geography offers new B.S. degree
Jim Jordan beginning his speech at the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner on Sept. 20.
Watauga Republicans host Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, draw counter-protests
End Paper art book fair held in Belk Library
End Paper art book fair held in Belk Library
App State Pikes hold groundbreaking for new chapter house
App State Pikes hold groundbreaking for new chapter house
Special Collections Archives: W.L. Eury Appalachian Collection
Special Collections Archives: W.L. Eury Appalachian Collection
More in Top Stories
Broncos thrash Mountaineers, App State football lose big in Boise
Broncos thrash Mountaineers, App State football lose big in Boise
App State men’s golf secures fourth in the Temple Invitational
App State men’s golf secures fourth in the Temple Invitational
‘You’ve Got a Friend’ in Lyle Lovett at the Schaefer Center
‘You’ve Got a Friend’ in Lyle Lovett at the Schaefer Center
App State football set for 2,200 mile road trip to Boise
App State football set for 2,200 mile road trip to Boise
Valerie Pidgette, owner of Rooted on King, shares her history with the Buskers Festival and how she began selling her jewelry and clothing on King Street on Sept. 21st.
Watauga County Arts Council holds Buskers Fest in downtown Boone
OPINION: 20 years post Hurricane Katrina, government aid is still lacking
OPINION: 20 years post Hurricane Katrina, government aid is still lacking
Donate to The Appalachian
$351
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal