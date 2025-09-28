The Appalachian remembers Hurricane Helene one year later

Today, Sept. 27, 2025, marks the one year since Hurricane Helene impacted Western North Carolina. At least 108 North Carolinians died from Helene, making it the deadliest hurricane in the contiguous U.S. since Hurricane Katrina. Additionally, many more suffered devastating impacts to their homes, businesses and communities.
App State Wellness and Prevention Services provides free mental health resources for students seeking support and can be reached at (828) 262-3148.
The Appalachian remembers the lives lost during Hurricane Helene and recognizes its continued impact across Western North Carolina, including Watauga County. Listed below are recent stories published by The Appalachian’s News Desk on the hurricane and its impacts one year later:
