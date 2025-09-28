The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian remembers Hurricane Helene one year later

Madalyn Edwards, News Editor
September 27, 2025
Chloe Pound

Today, Sept. 27, 2025, marks the one year since Hurricane Helene impacted Western North Carolina. At least 108 North Carolinians died from Helene, making it the deadliest hurricane in the contiguous U.S. since Hurricane Katrina. Additionally, many more suffered devastating impacts to their homes, businesses and communities.

App State Wellness and Prevention Services provides free mental health resources for students seeking support and can be reached at (828) 262-3148.

The Appalachian remembers the lives lost during Hurricane Helene and recognizes its continued impact across Western North Carolina, including Watauga County. Listed below are recent stories published by The Appalachian’s News Desk on the hurricane and its impacts one year later:

Upcoming events for one year Hurricane Helene anniversary

High Country asked to provide anecdotes for Hurricane Helene Archive

Local businesses reflect on Helene recovery

Helene Listening Day documents hurricane oral histories at BRAHM

Analyzing Helene’s impacts on Boone eight months later

Hellbender Festival tells story of resilience, advocacy and artistic expression

Madalyn Edwards
Madalyn Edwards, News Editor
Madalyn Edwards (she/her) is a graduate student studying English from Mount Airy, NC. This is her fourth year with The Appalachian.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
