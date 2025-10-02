The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Wey Hall’s alumni exhibition celebrates past, present and future

Grace Phillips, A&C Reporter
October 2, 2025
Avery Freyer
A sculpted vase and paintings on display in App State’s Alumni Exhibition in Wey Hall on Sept. 30. The vase is made by Caitlin Cook, a 2022 alumna, who currently works as a studio assistant at Anderson Ranch Arts Center.

The reopening of Wey Hall in August marks a turning point for the Department of Art, highlighted by the launch of the Cathy P. Walling Gallery. The gallery’s debut exhibition celebrates not only the renovation, but also the roots of the building, creating a central space for learning, creating and reflecting. 

The exhibition, showcasing the talent and perseverance of past alumni is open now through Oct. 22. An opening reception will take place on Oct. 3, from 5-8 p.m. A closing conversation with the Creative Team will be held on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. 

The exhibition in Wey Hall was made possible by the 2024-25  Department of Art’s Student Advisory Committee, the Gallery Committee and the Creative Team.

A polyptych painting on display in the Wey Hall Alumni Art Exhibition in the Cathy P. Walling Gallery on Sept. 30. A polyptych is a painting that spans four or more canvases with one continuous painting. (Avery Freyer)

The exhibition serves as a celebration of the art department’s legacy and invites the campus and wider community to come together in a shared spirit of creativity and strength. 

Organized by four Department of Art alumni, this exhibition is a tribute to the past of Wey Hall and an inspiration for what is to come.

The exhibition was curated by Crisol Campos, Jacob Fluharty, Maggie MacKenzie and Samantha Oleschuk. As App State alum, they each have their own connection to Wey Hall and how it has shaped their artistic journeys. Campos, a member of the Creative Team, discussed how she got involved in the opportunity. Jody Servon, a professor and coordinator for the art management program, encouraged her to apply. 

“Jody reaching out to me about this opportunity is a testament of how Wey Hall and the Art Department truly cares about their students,” Campos said. 

One of the biggest challenges they faced in creating the exhibition was the number of submissions they received. 

“We had over 250 submissions,” Oleschuk said. “We decided to do the call for art without any specific theme beyond being an alum of the department to see what people were currently creating and what was important to them. Those themes that are highlighted in the exhibit statement and through the artwork itself really came out with care and growth and reflection.” 

Instead of creating a theme from the start, the team allowed for submitted works to guide the direction of the exhibition.

“We never really thought of a theme coming in, we let the artist and art influence us what theme to lean on,” Campos said. 

The program’s website lists the exhibition as a reflection of Appalachian culture with issues of environmental concerns, relating back to Hurricane Helene. The exhibition reflects a wide range of issues that resonate with artists and communities alike. It highlights aspects of themes of family dynamics and personal identity that also emerge through the exhibition. 

Fluharty, a graphic designer for the exhibition, weighed in on his own enthusiasm to get involved. 

“I was displaced by Helene, so a lot of the show’s undertones really resonated with me. I was eager to get on board and happy to have such an amazing team,” Fluharty said. 

Oleschuk said a specific piece of artwork that resonated with the Creative Team was an art-piece called “ALL HAIL COMPLEXITY,” created by Jess Ledrowski.

“We really latched onto that, that concept of complexity because Wey Hall itself is so complex because of the impacts from Covid, from Helene, from construction and renovation. It’s such a communal space for art students,” Oleschuk said. 

Other pieces of the exhibition include Juliana Maurer’s “Safe Space,” an artist book of four volumes, that questions safety through intimate conversations with loved ones. As well as Evelyn Cadalise Kline’s “Greenway Dreams,” an enamel work inspired by Boone’s Greenway Trail.

“Mutual Forms #2,” a hanging wall piece by 2010 App State alumna Blake Kennedy, is displayed in the Cathy P. Walling Gallery in Wey Hall on Sept. 30. This work is created in collaboration with NC State’s Kunal Bhardwaj and is made out of stoneware, underglaze and glaze. (Avery Freyer)

“There’s a lot of really cool dialogues in the gallery, between pieces, whether they are next to one another or sharing space across walls,” Oleschuk said. “That kind of gives insight into the process that we had as we were bringing this together that takes a little bit more time than just seeing one work of art on its own.”

Wey Hall continues to serve as a place for fostering creative growth and community, creating a space for students, new and old, to continue their artistic journeys.

“Wey Hall is generational,” Fluharty said. “There’s a lot of emotions tied into the art department in terms of the craft, in terms of the community and the experience. Hopefully in creating this exhibit, we are able to evoke that and display that through the works of a past alumni.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$436
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Grace Phillips, A&C Reporter
Grace Phillips (she/her) is a junior digital journalism major with a minor in women’s studies. This is her first year writing for The Appalalchian.
Avery Freyer
Avery Freyer, Photojournalist
Avery Freyer (she/her) is a freshman majoring in communication sciences and disorders from Holly Springs, N.C. This is her first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$436
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal