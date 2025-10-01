The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

PVRIS brings glitter and grit to the Schaeffer Center

Beatrix Johnson, A&C Reporter
October 1, 2025
Rian Hughes

Despite the gloomy weather and rain showers outside, fans lined the front of the stage at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Thursday night as PVRIS delivered an eclectic pop rock set through an electrifying performance. Sweat mixed with rainwater as the crowd animatedly danced through PVRIS’ entire set, marking a night to remember. 

PVRIS is an American pop-rock band originally from Massachusetts. Having faced some member changes since forming in 2014, the band is now solely fronted by lead singer and guitarist Lyndsey Gunnulfsen, known under the stage name of Lynn Gunn. As the creative lead, she mixes synthetic sounds with heavy distortion, accompanied by her unique vocals. The concert was organized by the Appalachian Popular Programming Society.

Starting the night at 8 p.m., local band Peach Rings opened the show. They played a 30-minute set, largely pulling from their album, “i’ll look out for you,” which released in July. The lead singer, Ramona Barton, passionately sang while playing her sky blue electric guitar, glow-in-the-dark stars decorating every inch of its surface. 

Peach Rings began by energizing the crowd with upbeat songs like “heart-shaped moon” and “homestuck runner.” Slowing it down, Barton’s bandmates stepped offstage and left her to perform a solo rendition of the ballad “melcome to woes” as the crowd listened in awe.

“Everyone was so sweet,” Barton said. “That’s just a very personal sweet song so for people to be, like, very sweet about it was really special to me.”

Fresh from their set at Hopscotch Music Festival at the beginning of September, the band — typically accustomed to smaller venues — marked their first time playing on the Schaefer Center stage.

“Everyone in the crowd made us feel very welcome,” Barton said. “We were all kind of really nervous cause we had never played a stage that size. Everyone was so engaging and it was very fun.”

After a brief stage change, the lights went dark and the music quieted. The drummer, introduced as John, walked out onto the stage followed by Gunn, adorned in a camo baseball cap and a bulky leather jacket. They were accompanied by the crowd’s immediate eruption of shouts of excitement. 

Only a few people remained sitting, the rest arose in anticipation. Drawing in every listener in the house they opened with “GOOD ENEMY,” an energetic track with punchy, urgent instrumentation. 

Gunn owned the stage, the glitter in her black electric guitar shimmered under the colorful lights as she alternated between racing across the stage and passionately gripping the mic-stand as she sang in earnest, pouring emotion into every lyric she cried out. 

“I think that music is very healing and community is very healing,” Gunn addressed the crowd. “Let’s make some friends tonight. If you don’t know the people next to you, say hello!”

New friends in the audience jumped with passion as the sounds of distorted guitar opened “Snakes,” their song from the soundtrack of the hit Netflix television show “Arcane.” Streams of colorful lights decorated the audience as they danced and sang to the refrain “you’re a snake, you’re a snake, I can see it in your face.” In the front row, fans pressed themselves up against the stage, dancing their hearts out with electrified intensity.

Between songs, Gunn paused to thank APPS for putting this event together. 

“We’re super grateful that you guys are here, it’s really special that your fellow classmates can put this on and that y’all are here.”

Before leaving the stage, Gunn addressed the crowd one final time, saying “I feel so grateful to be here with you guys, thank you so much.” She then ran across the front of the stage, handing out guitar picks and set-lists to the eager hands reaching from the front row.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$351
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Beatrix Johnson, A&C Reporter
Beatrix Johnson (she/her) is a senior professional writing major from Asheville, NC. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$351
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal