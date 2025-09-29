App at a glance: Sept. 29-Oct. 4

Monday, Sept. 29
The Mountain Ayres a cappella group is hosting a 1920s-themed murder mystery party. Participants can attend at 7 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Ballroom of Plemmons Student Union, room 201. Entry is $10, including one drink ticket.
Tuesday, Sept. 30
From 3:30-6:30 p.m., people can visit the King Street Market, which is offering local arts and crafts, fresh food and more. The market is a way to help support local businesses and the community, and it occurs every Tuesday until Oct. 28.
Wednesday, Oct. 1
Craft Talk and Reading by Author Maria Dahvana Headley
Author Maria Dahvana Headley will be returning to App State with the Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series. Students interested can attend her craft talk at 3:30 p.m., followed by a reading at 6 p.m. Both events will be held in room 201B of the student union.
Hispanic Heritage Festival
The Latin Hispanic Alliance will be hosting its Hispanic Heritage Festival. From 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., attendees can expect food, music, art and performances. Join in to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and appreciate Latin culture.
Thursday, Oct. 2
The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts is hosting a paint night, which provides a casual environment for novice artists to learn and practice painting techniques. This workshop is open to students, faculty and community members who are interested. Registration ahead of the event is required.
Friday, Oct 3
The Downtown Boone Development Association is hosting October’s First Friday Art Crawl. Visitors can roam through the Turchin Center, Mazie Jones Gallery and other small exhibits throughout Boone. The event runs from 5-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Hosted by App State’s Wellness and Prevention Services and Mountaineer Recovery Community, the Sober Tailgate will be held on the Valborg Theatre lawn from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can show their support before the home game between App State and the Oregon State Beavers.