‘Dancing with the Stars’ recap: ‘One-Hit Wonders Night’ delivers first two eliminations of the season

Fourteen couples return for the first elimination episode of “Dancing with the Stars” to prove they are not just a “one-hit wonder.”

Individual round recap

The recaps are formatted in order of when each contestant performed. Couples had to perform songs from artists considered “one-hit wonders,” with scores being out of 30 this week, with the return of judge Carrie Ann Inaba. The scores from this week and last week were combined to determine which two couples would leave the competition.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy: Score 21/30 (7, 7, 7)

Ushering in the night, Earle and Chmerkovskiy performed a jive to “Mambo No. 5 (a Little Bit of…)” by Lou Bega. The judges were impressed with Earle’s fun and fresh performance, especially with the difficult routine she had to learn, but they critiqued her lack of controlled movement. The judges awarded the couple three sevens, making their cumulative score a 31/50.

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov: Score 19/30 (7, 6, 6)

Fishel and Pashkov performed a cha-cha to “The Rhythm of the Night” by Corona. The star battled through both a hamstring tear and torn blood vessels in her leg. The judges enjoyed watching her performance, but they critiqued her uncontrolled shoulders and tense movements at the beginning of the dance, awarding the duo one seven and two sixes, making their score a 31/50.

Andy Richter and Emma Slater: Score 16/30 (6, 5, 5)

Dancing a tango to “It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls, Richter and Slater brought a creative and fun routine to the ballroom. The judges said the comedian captured the essence of why the show was created but advised him to move across the floor more and work on his frame. They awarded the partners one six and two fives, leading to their final score being a 25/50.

Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong: Score 21/30 (7, 7, 7)

Jauregui and Armstrong performed a foxtrot to “Lovefool” by The Cardigans. The Fifth Harmony singer dedicated the dance to her abuela, whom she said would have loved to watch her perform. The judges were mesmerized by the couple’s balanced partnership as they glided across the floor, with little to no critiques given. They awarded the couple three sevens, making their cumulative score a 34/50.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa: Score 22/30 (8, 7, 7)

Dancing the jive to “Maniac” by Michael Sembello, Chiles and Sosa went for gold, striving to redeem themselves from last week. The judges loved the playful quality of the dance, which allowed the gymnast’s personality to shine through, leaving little to no critiques for the duo. They awarded the couple an eight and two sevens, leading to their final score being a 32/50.

Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson: Score 15/30 (5, 5, 5)

Feldman and Johnson performed a cha-cha to “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot. The judges said the performance was memorable but presented issues with timing and technique, awarding the pair three fives. Their cumulative score for the night was 24/50.

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik: Score 22/30 (8, 7, 7)

Affleck and Ravnik performed a quickstep to “Take on Me” by a-ha. Affleck chose this song because it accompanied one of her most popular videos online. The judges said she had great frame and body contact but suggested she be careful with her shoulders coming inwards. They awarded the pair one eight and two sevens, making their final score of the night 34/50.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson: Score 22/30 (8, 7, 7)

Irwin and Carson performed a unique tango to “Move Your Feet” by Junior Senior. The judges said Irwin’s charisma is “off the charts,” noting how he committed to every movement and energized the audience. They advised him to lean away from gimmicks since he is good enough to sell a dance as is, awarding the couple one eight and two sevens. Their total cumulative score was a 37/50, tying them for the top of the leaderboard a second week in a row.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten: Score 21/30 (7, 7, 7)

Dancing the jive to “Hey Mickey” by Toni Basil, Hendrix and Bersten grabbed their pompoms to deliver a high-energy routine. The actor was visited by her “The Parent Trap” co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, during rehearsals, giving her much-needed motivation. The judges said she knows how to perform and sell a routine, showing great versatility, with their main critique suggesting she tighten her core. They awarded the pair three sevens, making their final score a 33/50.

Baron Davis and Britt Stewart: Score 18/30 (6, 6, 6)

Davis and Stewart performed a smooth samba to “Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison. The judges enjoyed the couple’s content-filled performance, but found mistakes regarding his footwork, even though he covered them up well. They awarded the couple three sixes, making their cumulative score for both nights 28/50.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas: Score 22/30 (7, 7, 8)

Dancing the cha-cha to “Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry, Leavitt and Ballas lit the ballroom on fire. The judges were impressed with her rapid-paced movements, with their only critique being the slight mistake of her flexed foot. They awarded the couple two sevens and an eight, tying them for the top of the leaderboard a second week in a row with a 37/50.

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko: Score 21/30 (7, 7, 7)

Baldwin and Savchenko performed a tango to “What Is Love” by Haddaway. The judges said Baldwin delivered a wonderful blend of power and elegance, with a beautiful presentation and gorgeous arms. They had little to no critiques for the couple, awarding them three sevens, making their final score a 33/50.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach: Score 20/30 (7, 6, 7)

Efron and Karagach performed a samba to “Macarena – Bayside Boys Remix” by Los Del Rio, which he said was the first choreography he ever learned. The judges found a conundrum with the star’s hips, saying he has an expert level of control, with insane amounts of “motion in the ocean” for a beginner. They wanted to see more power and strength in his dance, awarding the duo two sevens and a six, making their cumulative score a 30/50.

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold: Score 18/30 (6, 6, 6)

Dancing a cha-cha to “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65, Hoying and Arnold closed off the night with high intensity. The judges saw definite growth regarding consistency, and they enjoyed seeing the singer more confident. They advised him to take up more space on the dance floor, awarding the pair three sixes, making their total score a 28/50.

Elimination

The night came to a close as couples were called “safe” until Baldwin, Davis, Feldman and their partners were left. Dim lighting and anticipatory music encapsulated the ballroom before Baldwin was ultimately deemed safe. With Davis and Feldman being the first two contestants eliminated from the competition, 12 will continue dancing next week on “TikTok Night.”