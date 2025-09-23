The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Playlist of the Week: Stop-motion instrumentals

Marie Fix, Reporter
September 23, 2025
Mady Helt

For stop motion artists, time and momentum can slow as they articulately move clay figures frame-by-frame to craft rich worlds filled with music and magical visuals. 

The stop-and-film style of clay-mation reflects the struggle of studying between the textbooks, study guides and snack breaks of college life. Luckily, stop-motion classics, such as “Coraline,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “ParaNorman,” provide rich instrumentals to help you relax, recenter and become motivated. 

These spirited soundtracks were designed to capture the story without distracting the audience, making these rhythmic beats ideal for doing schoolwork without getting distracted. 

This playlist features the gothic instrumentals from Tim Burton’s classic stop-motion films, like “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride,” composed by Danny Elfman. Utilizing a large orchestra of strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion, Elfman switches the key between major and minor, evoking a sense of mystery. These soundtracks are very melody-driven, which aids in attention. 

Elfman’s music, compared with Bruno Coulais’ mix of the waterphone, glass harmonica and gentle vocals for the themes from “Coraline” and “Wendell & Wild,” adds a whimsy that accompanies the upbeat orchestrations from “Isle of Dogs” and “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” composed by Alexandre Desplat. 

 The lack of vocals within these themes, as well as the mysterious and eclectic sounds, promotes focus as the semester progresses. Dive into your readings, essays and homework with the dynamic melodies of stop-motion animation.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$286
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Marie Fix, Reporter
Marie Fix is a sophomore at Appalachian State University. Originally from Asheville, NC, she’s majoring in digital journalism with a minor in film. This is her first year writing for The Appalachian.
Mady Helt
Mady Helt, Reporter
Mady Helt (she/her) is a senior in Biology, from Jacksonville, N.C. This is her second year at The Appalachian, you can find her featured on both the Photo Desk and the Arts and Culture Department.
Donate to The Appalachian
$286
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal