The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Watauga County Arts Council holds Buskers Fest in downtown Boone

Alyssa Burke
September 23, 2025
Gavin Darling
Valerie Pidgette, owner of Rooted on King, shares her history with the Buskers Festival and how she began selling her jewelry and clothing on King Street on Sept. 21st.

The Watauga County Arts Council held their fourth annual Buskers Fest Saturday in downtown Boone. This festival highlights local artists with “a wide range of mediums and experience levels,” according to the press release. Art styles varied from traditional folk music to pottery and several magicians. 

The festival also featured an art raffle and silent auction showcasing reworked chairs created by local artists. The chairs were previously seen at a fundraising event hosted by The Magnolia Project, an organization focused on empowering women. 

Passerby browse vendors selling clothing, jewelry and other items at Buskers Festival in downtown Boone on Sept. 21st. (Gavin Darling)

Amber Batement, executive director of the Watauga Arts Council, said busking has a rich history in Boone, from the early days of Doc Watson to the 35 solo musicians and bands that filled this year’s Buskers Fest with lively tunes. Musicians lined the sidewalks while vendors filled the gaps, ensuring each artist could be seen and heard.

“My entire life there was always people that would play music on the streets of downtown Boone and sell art, sell poetry,” said Bateman. 

Sylvia Sequina-Hitchcock, an App State alum, was out sharing her mixed media creations alongside her sister. Her art included nature inspired paintings along with small twigs wrapped with yarn to form small woven tapestries. 

“I make art that’s like really centered around nature,”Sequina-Hitchcock said as she showed off her mini canvas paintings highlighting the landscapes of North Carolina. She said she returned to her roots when she began creating nature-inspired art in the mountains.

Sisters Cynthia and Sylvia Sequina-Hitchcock share their story of creating artwork and joining the Buskers Festival on King Street on Sept 21st. Sylvia Sequina-Hitchcock, right, lives in Morgantown and began painting local mountain scenery while she attended App State before graduating in May 2025. (Gavin Darling)

In 2024, the festival experienced setbacks after the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene which led to its cancellation. The focus then shifted to fundraising for both the community and the artists. Bateman said they raised over $10,000 to help local artists after the storm.

This year, the festival is even more artist-friendly, after the North Carolina Arts Council decided to waive artist participation fees and provide stipends to artists in need. Bateman said that under current city ordinances, artists are not allowed to sell art on the streets outside of specialized events which is one reason festivals like the Buskers Fest are crucial for artists as well as the community.

App State a cappella group Ear Candy introduces themselves and performs at the Buskers Festival on King Street on Sept. 21st. (Gavin Darling)

One of App State’s a capella groups, Ear Candy, performed for their second year. Evelyn Coco, president of Ear Candy, said the Buskers Fest is “a good opportunity to get some publicity and get our voices out there.” The group sang from  an offshoot of stairs near the post office and could be heard down the street.

Of the many sounds, one was a metal structure in which festival goers were handed a wooden mallet and encouraged to make a beat of their own. Bateman said the Buskers Fest encouraged artists to share hands-on experiences to foster interactive experiences for festival goers.

“We want people to come and be curious and we want them to be able to put their hands to some of the arts and crafts so that way maybe they could get inspired,” Bateman said.


View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$286
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

Donate to The Appalachian
$286
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal