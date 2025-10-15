App at a glance: Oct. 15-18

Wednesday, Oct. 15

Homecoming Kickoff

From 6-8 p.m. on Sanford Mall, join the Appalachian Popular Programming Society as they host a night of western activities “with plenty of yeehaw energy” to kick off App State’s Howdy Homecoming week.

‘NEERly Naked Mile (Hosted by the Appalachian Student Ambassadors)

As a part of Homecoming week, members of the App State community can participate in this annual 1-mile race. Participants will strip down to shorts, swim trunks, tank tops, costumes or anything in between to raise support for Hospitality House. Check-in begins at 5:15 p.m. on Sanford Mall with opening remarks at 6 p.m. In order to participate, runners must register and donate to Hospitality House.

Thursday, Oct. 16

Hannah Montana: The Movie

APPS is hosting a viewing of “Hannah Montana: The Movie” as a part of Homecoming week. Snacks will be provided and singing along is encouraged in the Grandview Ballroom at Kidd Brewer Stadium from 8-10 p.m.

Friday Oct. 17

Jack O’ Lantern Jam 2025

Join the App State Gardening Club and Sustainability and Energy Management for a night of solar-powered live music, festive activities and vendors in the Roots Garden on Howard Street from 4-7 p.m.

RMA with NC Wildlife Fly-fishing

The Recreation Management Association is partnering with North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission to bring this fly-fishing event to the community. An introductory fly-casting workshop will be hosted during the event at Valle Crucis Community Park from 2-5 p.m. Fly rods and other necessary equipment will be provided. Pre-registration is required.

Saturday Oct. 18

App State vs. Coastal Carolina

Head to Kidd Brewer Stadium for a day of fanfare and football to catch the App State Homecoming game versus Coastal Carolina. Kick off is at 3:30 p.m.

Halftime presentation: Homecoming Court & Club Awards

Attend Saturday’s Homecoming football game at Kidd Brewer Stadium to see the culmination of Homecoming week. The presentation will commence during halftime and recognize this year’s club winners and crown Top of the Rock.





