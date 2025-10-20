App at a glance: Oct. 20-25

Monday, Oct. 20

Transfer APPreciation Kick-Off

In honor of National Transfer Student Week, Transfer Admissions and Engagement is hosting a kickoff from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Belk Library and Information Commons. Stop by their tent and spin the wheel for fun giveaways and other prizes.

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Closet Sale

App State Cheer Club is hosting a closet sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sanford Mall to raise money for their season. for gently used shoes, clothes, jewelry and decorations. App State Club Cheer is hosting a closet sale to raise money for their season. Whatever is not bought gets donated to shelters throughout the community.

MORTIFIED: An Open Mic Night

All embarrassing stories are welcome and encouraged at this open mic event hosted by The Peel Literature and Arts Review. From 6-8 p.m. in Crossroads, everyone is invited to share an embarrassing or mortifying story to make the audience cry or laugh. If there was ever a chance to get something off your chest, this open mic night is it.

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Waste Wise Wednesday

Learn more about recycling and composting with Sustainability and Energy Management. This event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Central Dining Hall. Stop by to play a fun waste sorting game. The winner will receive a raffle ticket that places them in the running for a merchandise swag bag.

Backcountry Chef

Come cook in the backcountry from 5-6 p.m. with University Recreation in the Student Recreation Center Outing Center. Participants at the event will prepare a delicious meal, learning various recipe ideas, cooking techniques and stove use. Food will be provided, and the required registration is $5.

Thursday, Oct. 23

Online Student Halloween Social

In honor of the Halloween season, App State Online will be hosting a virtual night of trivia and Jackbox games. From 6-7 p.m., you can join a Zoom link to virtually connect with other students and faculty members while participating in a fun and spooky game night. The Zoom link can be found on the Engage page for the event.

Howl’s Moving Castle Movie Night Presented by Japanese Culture Club

The Japanese Culture Club is putting on its second annual Studio Ghibli Movie Night. Join them for a showing of “Howl’s Moving Castle” in Greenbriar Theatre. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will last from 6-8 p.m. Concessions will be sold at the door and admission is free. Bring your friends and RSVP on Engage.

Friday, Oct. 24

Tea Party

Sister2Sister will host an event featuring a tasting of various teas sourced from around the globe. Held in room 226 of the Plemmons Student Union, the tea party will last from 5-7 p.m. There will be food, games and entertainment along with the tea. The dress code is pastel, so come dressed to impress.

Saturday, Oct. 25

October 25th Day of Service

Join hosts Community-Engaged Leadership, FARM Cafe, Blue Ridge Parkway Volunteers-in-Parks program and Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail for a day of service. The event will last from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and check-in will be in room 138 of the Student Union. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, with a couple of service hours sandwiched in between.