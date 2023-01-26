Dinsmore named Mountaineer field hockey coach

App State field hockey interim head coach Emily Dinsmore was named head coach of the team Jan. 17 by Director of Athletics Doug Gillin.

“Emily has been a key member of the program since she arrived in Boone. She is a great competitor and recruiter, and her values align with App State Athletics’ core values,” Gillin said. “Her connections in the sport of field hockey and her leadership abilities have made her ready to be our next head coach.”

Dinsmore has been a part of the Mountaineers coaching staff since 2017 and was recently promoted to assistant head coach in the fall.

“App State has been my home for the past six years, and this team is my family,” Dinsmore said. “We have an incredible group of student-athletes, and it is a blessing to serve them on a daily basis.”

Dinsmore will take the reins of a Mountaineer team that reached the MAC final and a school record-tying 14 wins in the 2022 season.

“The future is bright, and it’s a great day to be a Mountaineer,” Dinsmore said.