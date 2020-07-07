Earth+Fare+re-opens+its+doors+to+Boone+community

An empty parking lot only weeks before, cars now rush to the newly reopened Earth Fare after announcing the store’s closing and liquidation earlier this year.

“Everyone’s healthy supermarket” announced closures Feb. 3 before filing for bankruptcy the next day, blindsiding employees and managers. Less than two months later, in March, Earth Fare’s new CEO announced re-openings of several stores including the Boone location.

“We are just ecstatic to be back. We went away for a while. It was a sad thing, but to have the opportunity to bring Earth Fare back to Boone, it feels amazing,” store manager Derek Hall said. “A piece of my heart is back. It’s wonderful.”

Hall said he’s “really proud” that 70% of the store’s staff are returners, who worked at the location before it closed.

While employees and customers have returned to the Asheville-based store, the re-opening comes with changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earth Fare posted on the Boone location’s Facebook page they “encourage all shoppers to wear face masks” and will be providing masks for customers. The store said it is following all CDC and state recommendations and will be open at limited capacity.

The following are mandated in all Earth Fare stores:

Team members are wearing masks and get their temperature taken before shifts

Plexiglass at registers and floor markers are in place to ensure physical distancing

Hand sanitizer is available for customers

Shopping carts are disinfected after every use

The store deep-clean at the end of every working day

Earth Fare in Boone is open daily from 8 a.m to 10 p.m.