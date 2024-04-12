Educated Guess’ bassist Alvin Carlisle delivered with a night full of funky basslines on April 4. Educated Guess was full of energy playing their groovy jazz-funk fusion tracks from their 2023 EP “SHIFT!”
Educated Guess’ bassist Alvin Carlisle delivered with a night full of funky basslines on April 4. Educated Guess was full of energy playing their groovy jazz-funk fusion tracks from their 2023 EP “SHIFT!”
Sam Fleming

Educated Guess debuts at Appalachian Theatre

Byline photo of Ann Korwan
Ann Korwan, Reporter
April 12, 2024

A couple hours before their debut performance, Educated Guess hung out backstage at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country to share their story and inspirations. Starting as members of a church band, Alvin Carlisle, Nick Williams and Kendrick Davis began Educated Guess — a local jazz and funk fusion band — two years ago as a way to express their passion for music. 

Taking inspiration from iconic names in the sub-genre like George Duke and Herbie Hancock, the trio blends their different styles to make beats that truly make you want to get up and dance.

Educated Guess’s music transcends genres and captivates listeners with unique melodies and intricate beats. The trio brings a palpable sense of excitement and joy, whether playing onstage or hanging out in the green room. 

All three members of the band have been playing music for their whole lives and wanted to take their appreciation for jazz to make something that could reach as many people as possible.

“If you can get somebody to dance and give them a good experience then they’re gonna want to be interested,” Williams said. 

Caroline Gotforth, a junior music composition and theory major in the Hayes School of Music, was their opener at their show on April 4. Gotforth has been studying jazz for two years and draws much of her inspiration from Stevie Wonder, Laufey and Samara Joy. 

“Music has always been my favorite thing ever,” Gotforth said. “I always get this sort of high from it.”

People of all ages eagerly filed into the theater for the performance, creating a charged atmosphere in the room. As the lights dimmed to signal the start of the show, the audience gave a round of applause and Gotforth took the stage for her solo performance. 

Gotforth opened the show with a cover “Nearness of You,” displaying masterful piano and soulful vocals that captured the audience. Following their opener, Gotforth stunned the crowd with covers of “How Deep Is Your Love” by the Bee Gees and “For Your Love” by Stevie Wonder, as well as other personal favorites of hers, each being met with thunderous applause and cheers.

After the heartfelt performance, the App State junior received a standing ovation, warming up the audience for Educated Guess. As more people continued to fill the theater, there was an air of excitement in anticipation for the headliners.

From the opening song, the crowd was bumping and clapping along with the trio, matching the energy Educated Guess brought to the stage. The absolutely electric-feeling guitar by Carlisle, heart-thumping drum solos by Davis and smooth piano from Williams combined for a stellar performance of original songs that had audience members getting up from their seats to dance along. 

The energetic conclusion of the performance was met with another well-deserved standing ovation and thunderous applause from the audience. 

For those interested in listening more, the link to their latest release can be found here

Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’ comes to baboone
Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’ comes to baboone
App at a glance: April 10-16

Wednesday, April 10 Best Buddies Talent Show Show off your talents, skills and special abilities or just come to watch this talent show hosted b...

Cowboy Carter breaks all barriers for what a Beyoncé album can be
Cowboy Carter breaks all barriers for what a Beyoncé album can be

Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1271
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

More to Discover
More in A&C
Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’ comes to baboone
Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’ comes to baboone
A&C Cooking Corner: Hummus, spinach and feta cheese wrap
A&C Cooking Corner: Hummus, spinach and feta cheese wrap
App at a glance: April 10-16
The Cardinal Burger is their original style burger that can be styled two ways: All The Way or Carolina Style.
Best of Boone 2024: Best of Food
Cowboy Carter breaks all barriers for what a Beyoncé album can be
Cowboy Carter breaks all barriers for what a Beyoncé album can be
App at a glance: April 3-9
More in Entertainment
Playlist of the week: Long distance love songs
Playlist of the week: Long distance love songs
Album review: Hozier revisits Dante’s Inferno with new EP, “Unheard”
Album review: Hozier revisits Dante’s Inferno with new EP, “Unheard”
Album Review: Olivia Rodrigo spills more ‘GUTS’
Album Review: Olivia Rodrigo spills more ‘GUTS’
Mountaineer Media Swap Episode 5: LUCK
Mountaineer Media Swap Episode 5: LUCK
The church of Sydney Sweeney: ‘Immaculate’ Review
The church of Sydney Sweeney: ‘Immaculate’ Review
Thomas Talks Games: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Thomas Talks Games: 'Final Fantasy VII Rebirth'

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1271
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *