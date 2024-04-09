The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

1
DEI Committee and SGA Liaison Amarah Din speaks at the Student Government Association meeting in the Linville Falls Room on March 5.

App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

2
Junior studio art major Rachel Merrit (left) and junior psychology major Abigail Bamber pose with the signs they made for the protest regarding safety conditions in Wey Hall on March 22, 2023.

Student protest calls for compensation for art students

3
Sophomore forward Justin Abson boxes out a Wake Forest player March 20. Abson entered the transfer portal Monday morning.

Mountaineers lose 2 key pieces to transfer portal

4
Illustration to the Editor: Sheri Everts and the throne of misplaced priorities

Illustration to the Editor: Sheri Everts and the throne of misplaced priorities

5
OPINION: Everts is attempting to jump ship

OPINION: Everts is attempting to jump ship

App at a glance: April 10-16

Katelin Potter, Reporter
April 8, 2024

Wednesday, April 10

Best Buddies Talent Show

Show off your talents, skills and special abilities or just come to watch this talent show hosted by Scholars with Diverse Abilities Appalachian Best Buddies. Participants will perform in room 124 of Reich College of Education from 7-8 p.m.

 

Afro-Desi Fashion Show

Come watch a fashion show that celebrates a blend of cultures to the Blue Ridge Ballroom of the Plemmons Student Union. The Pan-African Community and South Asian Student Association will be hosting this show from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

 

Friday, April 12

APPS Block Party 

Make your way to Sanford Mall for free food, a free farmers market, a photo booth, live music and crafts provided by APPS and Campus Activities. The block party will be open for anyone to join from 3-5 p.m.

 

WASU Battle of the Bands

Hang out and enjoy live music from local bands through this battle of the bands on the plaza of Beasley Media Complex. WASU Radio Station and Boone Bigfoots are hosting the first round from 5-10 p.m. Finals for the competition will move to Southend Brewing to wrap up the night from 10 p.m. to midnight.

 

Saturday, April 13

Acapocalypse WrAPPed

Listen to some of your favorite songs live in acapella as APPS hosts the annual showcase in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $5 and the show will be from 6-8 p.m.

 

Monday, April 15

De-Stress Fest

Take a mental break in the day with coloring, therapy dogs, study tips for finals and a tea and meditation room hosted by Transfer Admissions and Engagement. De-stress in the Parkway Ballroom of the Plemmons Student Union from 2-5 p.m.

 

Tuesday, April 16

Virtual Trivia and Game Night

Test your trivia knowledge and unwind with video games all from your home with App State Online. Prizes will be sent to the winners after the game. This event will be hosted on Zoom here from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Cardinal Burger is their original style burger that can be styled two ways: All The Way or Carolina Style.
Best of Boone 2024: Best of Food
Cowboy Carter breaks all barriers for what a Beyoncé album can be
Cowboy Carter breaks all barriers for what a Beyoncé album can be
Playlist of the week: Long distance love songs
Playlist of the week: Long distance love songs
About the Contributor
Katelin Potter, Reporter

Katelin Potter (she/her) is a senior with a double major in public relations and journalism with a minor in general business. She's from the Raleigh area and loves plants, bees, skiing and books.

