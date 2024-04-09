App at a glance: April 10-16

Wednesday, April 10

Best Buddies Talent Show

Show off your talents, skills and special abilities or just come to watch this talent show hosted by Scholars with Diverse Abilities Appalachian Best Buddies. Participants will perform in room 124 of Reich College of Education from 7-8 p.m.

Afro-Desi Fashion Show

Come watch a fashion show that celebrates a blend of cultures to the Blue Ridge Ballroom of the Plemmons Student Union. The Pan-African Community and South Asian Student Association will be hosting this show from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday, April 12

APPS Block Party

Make your way to Sanford Mall for free food, a free farmers market, a photo booth, live music and crafts provided by APPS and Campus Activities. The block party will be open for anyone to join from 3-5 p.m.

WASU Battle of the Bands

Hang out and enjoy live music from local bands through this battle of the bands on the plaza of Beasley Media Complex. WASU Radio Station and Boone Bigfoots are hosting the first round from 5-10 p.m. Finals for the competition will move to Southend Brewing to wrap up the night from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Saturday, April 13

Acapocalypse WrAPPed

Listen to some of your favorite songs live in acapella as APPS hosts the annual showcase in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $5 and the show will be from 6-8 p.m.

Monday, April 15

De-Stress Fest

Take a mental break in the day with coloring, therapy dogs, study tips for finals and a tea and meditation room hosted by Transfer Admissions and Engagement. De-stress in the Parkway Ballroom of the Plemmons Student Union from 2-5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16

Virtual Trivia and Game Night