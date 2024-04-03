Playlist of the week: Long distance love songs

Rebekah Mann, Reporter
April 3, 2024
Playlist of the week: Long distance love songs
In the age of cellphones and social media, it’s now easier than ever to love someone from far away. However, couples who endure long distance relationships experience love in an entirely different way from those who do not. If you’re lucky enough to live in the same area as your significant other, this might not be the playlist for you. 

Taylor Swift’s “Come Back… Be Here” starts the playlist off strong with realistic lyrics about what it feels like to build a relationship with someone who you don’t live near. Swift depicts the bittersweet nature of long distance through lyrics like “this is falling in love in the cruelest way / this is falling for you when you are worlds away” and “But you’re in London, and I break down / because it’s not fair that you’re not around.” 

One Direction’s “If I Could Fly” is a heart-wrenching piano ballad that pairs nicely with the soothing tones of Adele’s cover of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.” The Beatles’ “Here, There and Everywhere” represents another classic that can be contrasted with the newer sounds of “Before You” by Benson Boone. 

If you watch in slight envy as other couples are able to hold hands with their significant other while walking on campus, these artists and their songs will validate the isolation you may feel from missing your partner.

