The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
DEI Committee and SGA Liaison Amarah Din speaks at the Student Government Association meeting in the Linville Falls Room on Mar. 5.

App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

2
Wey Hall early on in construction with dumpsters of rubble being removed from the building on Oct. 8 2023. Classes were canceled Thursday in Wey Hall to address safety concerns.

BREAKING: Wey Hall closed for classes after reported safety concerns

3
Junior studio art major Rachel Merrit (left) and junior psychology major Abigail Bamber pose with the signs they made for the protest regarding safety conditions in Wey Hall on March 22, 2023.

Student protest calls for compensation for art students

4
Sophomore forward Justin Abson boxes out a Wake Forest player March 20. Abson entered the transfer portal Monday morning.

Mountaineers lose 2 key pieces to transfer portal

5
Councill family headstones rest toward the center of Boone Cemetery. The town’s planned project to install historical interpretative panels has sparked controversy among descendants of those buried here. Photo taken Jan. 29.

Boone Cemetery Panels Project sparks controversy among descendants

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Album review: Hozier revisits Dante’s Inferno with new EP, “Unheard”

Album review: Hozier revisits Dante’s Inferno with new EP, “Unheard”

April 2, 2024

Climbing the ladder: From small-town to big-city videographer

Climbing the ladder: From small-town to big-city videographer

April 1, 2024

Lawn mower racing: the High Country’s newest pastime

Lawn mower racing: the High Country’s newest pastime

April 1, 2024

Leah’s Lens: Nobody wants to give their all to App State

Leah’s Lens: Nobody wants to give their all to App State

April 1, 2024

Album Review: Olivia Rodrigo spills more ‘GUTS’

Album Review: Olivia Rodrigo spills more ‘GUTS’

April 1, 2024

Mountaineers win home series over Marshall

Mountaineers win home series over Marshall

March 31, 2024

Album review: Hozier revisits Dante’s Inferno with new EP, “Unheard”

Ann Korwan
April 2, 2024
Album+review%3A+Hozier+revisits+Dante%E2%80%99s+Inferno+with+new+EP%2C+%E2%80%9CUnheard%E2%80%9D
Rian Hughes

A week after hinting to fans that new music was on the way, Irish folk-rock singer Hozier released four previously unreleased tracks from his third album “Unreal Unearth.” The EP, aptly titled “Unheard,” continues Hozier’s exploration of the “Divine Comedy,” a three-part epic poem written in 1321 by Dante Alighieri. 

Each song from “Unreal Unearth” and “Unheard” represents one of the nine circles of Hell from the first part of the “Divine Comedy,” “Inferno,” — limbo, lust, gluttony, greed, wrath, heresy, violence, fraud and treachery. With heart-wrenching lyrics and melancholic instrumentals, “Unheard” serves to tell stories of love, loss and the uncertainty of it all. 

The intro track, “Too Sweet,” was teased on Hozier’s social media at the beginning of the week and immediately went viral with fans. This song aligns with Dante’s Third Circle of Hell, gluttony, and tells a story between two people with different ideals and lifestyles. One of them enjoys living at their own pace and indulging in life’s simple pleasures, while the other holds more value in structure and more healthy lifestyles. Hozier compares these two people — presumably partners — with the lyrics, “I think I’ll take my whiskey neat / My coffee black and my bed at three / You’re too sweet for me.” 

The second song, “Wildflowers and Barley,” features pop-singer and Hozier’s upcoming tour opener, Allison Russell. With a folksy beat similar to Hozier’s typical style, this track reflects on the persistence of renewal in nature with repeating phrases throughout the lyrics, “Everything in my vision is movement and life / Riverboat, wheelbarrow, wildflower and barley.” Hozier and Russell harmonize together later in this verse with parallel lines, “Everything in my vision, departure and death / Riverboat, wheelbarrow, wildflower and barley.” The circular structure of the lyrics also serves as a beautiful metaphor for the First Circle of Hell in the “Inferno,” limbo. 

The third song on the EP is “Empire Now,” arguably the most dramatic of the four tracks with heavy orchestral swells matched with lyrics that are full of hope for the future of the world. The lines of the first verse, “After all, darling, I wouldn’t sell the world / The way that things are turning / If it falls, I would hold on for all it’s worth / The future’s so bright it’s burning,” suggest that change is coming no matter what is done to try to stop it, and align with the Seventh Circle of Hell. The theatrical nature of this song is where it differs slightly from the rest of Hozier’s discography but the heaviness of it provides a break from the softness many associate Hozier with.

Concluding the EP and beginning the ascent out of Hell is “Fare Well.” This song is much softer compared to its predecessor, its soft acoustic beat creating a perfect outro to the album. The lyrics discuss themes of finding even fleeting moments of joy in the darkest of times and though those times may be fleeting, they should not be denied “Joy, disaster, come unbound here / I’ll deny me none while I’m allowed / With all things above the ground.” The best way to describe this song would be ethereal. It makes sense that “First Light” replaced it on his full album “Unreal Unearth” but “Fare Well” would create a perfect intro track should Hozier continue through the “Divine Comedy” and create an album based on the second part, “Purgatorio.”

“Unheard” was a much anticipated EP from Hozier and was completely worth the hype for fans. His interpretations of the circles of Hell are so beautiful, but it makes sense that these four were kept from “Unreal Unearth” as the tracks on the full album were better representative of “Inferno.” This EP would be perfect for someone looking to get into Hozier’s music but is unsure where to start, as these four tracks show the range of his music. 

Hozier will begin the second leg of his North American tour on April 20 in Raleigh. For those interested in listening to the EP, the link can be found here.

Album Review: Olivia Rodrigo spills more ‘GUTS’
Album Review: Olivia Rodrigo spills more ‘GUTS’
BANFF film festival brings adventure to Boone
BANFF film festival brings adventure to Boone
Album review: 1989 in screaming color
Album review: 1989 in screaming color

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1201
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Rian Hughes, Associate Graphics Editor

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1201
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *